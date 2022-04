The next couple of months' worth of planned updates to Lost Ark have been revealed in a recent blog post (opens in new tab). The most interesting additions are two new advanced classes. The first, coming in April, is the glaivier, a martial artist who fights with polearms (in the Korean version she's called the lance master). The glaivier switches between a flurry stance using a spear and a focus stance with the longer glaive, and can seemingly summon whirlwinds and teleport. In May, she'll be joined by the destroyer, a warrior with an unfeasibly large hammer capable of hitting the ground so hard it launches rock spikes (opens in new tab) that pierce enemies. Plus, his hammer shoots lightning.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO