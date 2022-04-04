ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes CC provides update on repairs to dorms

By Biancca Ball
 2 days ago

GOODMAN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Holmes Community College (HCC) Goodman Campus was hit by a tornado in March 2022, which caused a significant amount of damage to the campus and dorms.

Breezy News reported leaders of HCC have released an update on the recovery efforts on the campus after the storm damage.

Tornado record topped during March’s severe storms
  • Grenada Hall and Motel dorm residents where able to move back in safely on Sunday, March 3.
  • Choctaw and Webster dorms need additional wind load and structural tests. These will hopefully be completed by Wednesday. If cleared, staff will provide 24 hour monitoring and residents may be able to move back in at this time.
  • Cook, Attala, and Yazoo dorms should remain closed until extensive renovations can be done. Students who are able to move out this week should do so and a refund for March, April, and May will be issued.

For more information or questions regarding dorms, contact Terry Fancher at 662-472-9001.

