Jones County, MS

Man arrested after fleeing Jones County checkpoint

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A man was arrested in Jones County on Sunday, April 3 after fleeing from a checkpoint.

Deputies said Tyran Hammond, 33, of Taylorsville, drove off from the checkpoint on New Hope Road. He later ran into a wooded area. Investigators said he was caught shortly afterwards. Deputies believe he tried to hide a gun and drugs.

Hammond was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

