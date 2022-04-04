ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Social Security offices to resume in-person services

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
The Social Security Administration (SSA) will be resuming in-person services at all local offices starting April 7, the agency announced Monday.

Officials are asking those planning to make a trip to an SSA office to help avoid long lines by continuing to use online services where applicable, call, or schedule an appointment instead of just walking in without one.

“Phone appointments can save you a trip to a busy office,” Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security said in the announcement. “I thank the public for your patience as we work to increase service.”

Offices will be continuing to require face masks, physical distancing, and self-health checks for Covid-19.

Officials said online services and over-the-phone services will still remain the most convenient way to contact the agency.

Many Social Security services are also available by dialing toll-free, 1‑800‑772‑1213.

ABC7 Fort Myers

