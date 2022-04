Four regional human rights task forces have more to say about North Idaho College's response to the peer panel report from their accrediting organization. The task forces, the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations, Bonner County Human Rights Task Force, Boundary County Human Rights Task Force and Spokane County Human Rights Task Force, sent a follow up to the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities after reviewing the institution’s response to the peer panel report recommending the institution be put probation.

