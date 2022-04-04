Southwest Airlines starts nonstop flights from San Antonio to Oklahoma City

Southwest Airlines began its new nonstop service to Oklahoma City this week. (Dreamstime /TNS)

No more unnecessary connections. Southwest Airlines has launched new nonstop flights out of San Antonio International Airport to Oklahoma. The airline launched its first 143-seat flight on a 737-700 aircraft to Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City on Sunday, April 3, marking the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony, according to a news release.

The low cost carrier will operate six times a week, flying every day except Saturday. Tickets cost between $171 to $282, according to Southwest Airline's website.

"Southwest is the largest carrier at SAT and the addition of this flight to its network gives travelers even more options to visit two beautiful destinations," said SAT Director Jesus Saenz in the news release.

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the San Antonio International Airport. (Sam Owens/San Antonio Express-News)

The San Antonio airport announced the nonstop flights back in December 2021 with an expected start date of April 25, meaning the flights kicked off earlier than expected.

In early March, Frontier Airlines announced that it would resume nonstop flights to Philadelphia and Atlanta out of San Antonio later this summer. In October 2021, United Airlines also launched a seven nonstop flights to cities in Florida, incluing Miami, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach.

In September 2021, the airport spent about $820,000 in taxpayer funds to bring an airline convention to San Antonio in February. The efforts were to attract more direct flights to San Antonio.

With the increased traffic and flights, hopefully the San Antonio airport can avoid a fuel shortage like the one that hit Austin-Bergstrom with long security lines and abandoned rental cars on the side of the road.

