Permit pilots officially begin at Arches, Zion’s Angel’s Landing

MOAB, Utah — Pilot permit programs began at both Arches National Park and Zion National Park’s Angel’s Landing Trail this weekend, in an attempt to quell the record crowds that have only amplified during the pandemic era.

Arches set a new visitation record in 2021 with more than 1.8 million visitors. Additionally, over 5 million people visited Zion last year, which set a new record.

What to know:

Arches National Park

The pilot timed entry ticket program is running only during peak season (April 3 – Oct. 3, 2022).

Timed entry will run from 6 am to 5 pm daily.

The non-refundable reservation fee is $2, you can purchase them on recreation.gov .

You must choose a one-hour entry window that you will be entering the park.

—

Angel’s Landing Trail at Zion National Park

If you want to hike Angel’s Landing anytime between now and Feb. 28, 2023, you will need to purchase a ticket to the permit lottery . There is a $6 non-refundable application fee, and those who win permits will be charged a $3 per-person fee.

You must set a certain time period when applying (before 9 am, 9 am-noon, etc.). You must start your hike at the Grotto by the end of the time window.

You don’t need a permit to only hike Scout’s Lookout.

There are drawings for every season. Permits from now between May 31 were released in January. You can now enter until April 20 for the summer (June 1 – Aug. 31). More info is in the timetable below.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter