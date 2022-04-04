ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Permit pilots officially begin at Arches, Zion’s Angel’s Landing

By TownLift // Parker Malatesta
TownLift
TownLift
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mIHza_0eytY3my00

MOAB, Utah — Pilot permit programs began at both Arches National Park and Zion National Park’s Angel’s Landing Trail this weekend, in an attempt to quell the record crowds that have only amplified during the pandemic era.

Arches set a new visitation record in 2021 with more than 1.8 million visitors. Additionally, over 5 million people visited Zion last year, which set a new record.

What to know:

Arches National Park

  • The pilot timed entry ticket program is running only during peak season (April 3 – Oct. 3, 2022).
  • Timed entry will run from 6 am to 5 pm daily.
  • The non-refundable reservation fee is $2, you can purchase them on recreation.gov .
  • You must choose a one-hour entry window that you will be entering the park.

Angel’s Landing Trail at Zion National Park

  • If you want to hike Angel’s Landing anytime between now and Feb. 28, 2023, you will need to purchase a ticket to the permit lottery . There is a $6 non-refundable application fee, and those who win permits will be charged a $3 per-person fee.
  • You must set a certain time period when applying (before 9 am, 9 am-noon, etc.). You must start your hike at the Grotto by the end of the time window.
  • You don’t need a permit to only hike Scout’s Lookout.
  • There are drawings for every season. Permits from now between May 31 were released in January. You can now enter until April 20 for the summer (June 1 – Aug. 31). More info is in the timetable below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rjbVn_0eytY3my00
National Park Service


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Utah's Least-Known National Park Has Miles of Jaw-Dropping Cliffs

Welcome to National Parks Uncovered, where we’ll help you discover the beauty of America’s most underrated (and least-crowded) national parks—from sweeping landscapes where you can get up close and personal with mountains, glaciers, and volcanoes, to sunny paradises hiding out near major cities like Chicago and LA. To find out what natural wonders you’ve been missing out on, check out the rest of the package here.
UTAH STATE
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Is Home To One Of The Least Visited National Parks

Spring is here and it’s time to get outside, but apparently for those in South Carolina, visiting ones of the Palmetto state’s National Parks isn’t in the cards. Congaree National Park in South Carolina comes in as one of the least visited National Parks in the country in 2021, according to data released by the National Park Service.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Moab, UT
Government
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Moab, UT
Moab, UT
Lifestyle
State
Utah State
Outsider.com

Colorado Woman Dies at Grand Canyon National Park After Falling Into Colorado River Rapids

A multi-day adventure in the Grand Canyon turned into a horrific accident when a Colorado native on the boat fell into the rapids and died. Last Thursday, in the late morning, Mary Kelley, 68, was visiting the Grand Canyon National Park on a multi-day boating trip. On day nine of the excursion, Kelley and the group traveled down the Colorado River near Hance Rapid when she fell into the water.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

Wait, so the volcano in Yellowstone is sinking?

Yellowstone is a caldera system—a large volcanic area that was never home to a single towering volcano, but that has experienced eruptions so large that the ground collapsed into the emptied magma chamber.  While these caldera-forming eruptions grab most of the attention, it is far more common that caldera systems see smaller eruptions.  Between eruptions, the ground deforms—rising and […] The post Wait, so the volcano in Yellowstone is sinking? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Desperate search for Indiana couple, ages 72 and 69, who vanished last month while driving their RV from Oregon through Nevada on 1,300-mile trip to see friends in Arizona

Authorities are desperately searching for an elderly couple who vanished nine days ago while driving their RV through Nevada on their way to visit friends in Arizona. Ron Barker, 72, and his wife, Beverley Barker, 69, from Indiana, set out in their motorhome on a 1,300-mile road trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tucson, Arizona, on March 26.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arches National Park#Pilot#National Park Service#Arches Zion
NBC News

Famous bull elk in Rocky Mountain National Park dies

A bull elk with magnificent antlers that was a favorite of photographers and visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park has died, according to the National Park Service. Known as “Bruno,” “Kahuna” and “Incredibull,” the Colorado animal was estimated to be over 10 years old.
COLORADO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Alaska Loses Legal Effort to Access 28 Million Acres of Land

Alaska’s challenge to the Biden administration’s decision not to open access to 28 million acres of land can’t proceed because the decision-making process as to whether to open the lands is ongoing, a federal court in the state ruled. The state filed its lawsuit after the Bureau...
ALASKA STATE
Daily Montanan

Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country

It’s hard to imagine the damage an enormous timber sale would have had on 70 square miles of Montana’s Ninemile Valley, located about seven miles northwest of Huson, in the Lolo National Forest. But thanks to our lawsuit and two federal court rulings in our favor, the forests, rivers and wildlife in the Soldier-Butler project […] The post Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY
Power 102.9 NoCo

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
Daily Montanan

Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park

One of the first wolverine studies in the lower 48 states took place in Glacier National Park from 2002 to 2008, and now, research on the ferocious and rarely seen carnivore is again underway in the park.  “It’s exciting to see the park back in the wolverine business,” said Doug Mitchell, head of the Glacier […] The post Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WILDLIFE
8 News Now

Lake Powell hits historic low, raising hydropower concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A massive reservoir known as a boating mecca dipped below a critical threshold on Tuesday raising new concerns about a source of power that millions of people in the U.S. West rely on for electricity. Lake Powell’s fall to below 3,525 feet (1,075 meters) puts it at its lowest level […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Eureka Times-Standard

Pilot permit program set to start at park

California State Parks and Redwood National and State Parks will launch a new pilot permit program this summer for Gold Bluffs Beach Day-use area, including Fern Canyon, within Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park. Starting May 1 and running through Sept. 30, permits will be required to enter all locations within...
LIFESTYLE
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy