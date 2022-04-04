ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD, CHP: 4 arrested in street racing operation

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 2 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol made four arrests and impounded 13 vehicles Saturday during a joint “Street Racing Enforcement Operation” in the Bakersfield area.

The operation was between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m.

In addition to the arrests and vehicles impounded, 39 citations were issued. Two of the arrests were for DUI drivers.

Anyone with information regarding street racing or reckless driving should call BPD at 327-7111.

