A fire damages two homes on First Street. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Perth Amboy Fire Department

Ten people were left homeless by a fire that damaged two homes in Perth Amboy, authorities said.

At least three people were treated for minor injuries by EMS at the scene, an unconfirmed report said.

The fire broke out at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 on First Street, initial reports said.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze.

