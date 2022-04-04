ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Steve DeMeo returns as the new Men’s Basketball Coach at Northwest Florida State College

getthecoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve DeMeo has been named the new men’s head basketball coach at Northwest Florida State College (NWFSC). NWFSC President Dr. Devin Stephenson and Athletic Director Ramsey Ross announced this morning that DeMeo will be returning to the College to coach the Raiders after serving as the assistant head basketball coach for...

www.getthecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Arkansas basketball promotes director of operations Anthony Ruta to assistant coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Hours after assistant coach Clay Moser announced his departure Wednesday, Arkansas basketball announced the promotion of Anthony Ruta to fill the position. Ruta had been director of basketball operations since 2019. Coach Eric Musselman brought him to the Razorbacks' staff from Nevada. There, Ruta also served as director of operations under Musselman before being promoted to assistant coach for two seasons. ...
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 team in college basketball for next season

The algorithms at ESPN didn’t much care for the Razorbacks this season. The Mothership’s Basketball Power Index had predicted to go below .500 in SEC play. Instead, the Hogs finished top-three in the league and made a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament than any other team in the conference. The humans at ESPN, at least, have taken notice. ESPN college basketball writer Jeff Borzello released his too-early Top 25 rankings for the 2022-23 season late Monday night. At the top? Arkansas basketball. That’s even working under the assumption sophomore forward Jaylin Williams doesn’t return and instead chooses pro basketball. He announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft on Monday, but chose not to hire an agent, leaving open a possibility of heading back to Fayetteville. Arkansas will enter the season with the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, led by potential No. 1 overall pick Nick Smith at guard and two other McDonald’s All-Americans in wings Jordan Walsh and Derrian Ford.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Arkansas basketball center Connor Vanover enters NCAA transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE — A third member of the Arkansas basketball team has entered the transfer portal. This time, it's 7-foot-3 forward Connor Vanover. In a statement posted on Instagram, Vanover announced his decision Wednesday to re-open his recruitment. The Little Rock native has been here before, transferring from Cal to Arkansas after his freshman season with the Bears.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Vicksburg Post

Southern Miss takes state bragging rights by beating Ole Miss

PEARL — One has a higher ranking and another has the national championship trophy in its possession. Among Mississippi’s Big Three college baseball programs, however, Southern Miss has the bragging rights. Danny Lynch hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, and No. 18 Southern Miss added...
PEARL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conference Usa#South Atlantic Conference#Men S Basketball Coach#Nwfsc#Raiders#The Panhandle Coach Of#The Fcsaa Coach Of
Natchez Democrat

Southern Miss baseball travels to Pearl to face Ole Miss

HATTIESBURG – After winning a big Conference USA series over the weekend, the Southern Miss baseball team returns to action Tuesday night when they travel to Pearl to face in-state foe Ole Miss at Trustmark Park. Game time is set for 6 p.m., and the Golden Eagles are the designated visiting team.
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy