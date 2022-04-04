Fact Check: Russia Claims Massacre in Bucha 'Staged' by Ukraine
As Western nations discuss punishing new sanctions on Russia after shocking videos from Bucha, near Kyiv, emerge, Moscow dismisses the footage as...www.newsweek.com
As Western nations discuss punishing new sanctions on Russia after shocking videos from Bucha, near Kyiv, emerge, Moscow dismisses the footage as...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 4