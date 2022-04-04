ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 Committee Pushing for Trump's Prosecution Could 'Backfire'

By Adam Staten
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some legal experts believe a criminal referral from the committee could add politics into the mix and harm any potential...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 634

Ultimate One ⚓
2d ago

But it's worth prosecuting the little guys right! Our democracy was built on that "NO ONE " is above the law! At this point it shouldn't matter if they say it's going to complicate things! Trump is not "ABOVE THE LAW " !

Reply(51)
91
Rolly Morrisette
2d ago

So Trump was right he could kill someone on 5th ave.and they wouldn't charge him. What does that say about America's justice system. If they have evidence against him charge him, Period.

Reply(20)
65
Jan Bell
1d ago

It was all a set up by Nancy Pelosi and the FBI, Nancy Pelosi refuses to give up emails and January 6th video because it will show that she set it all up

Reply(3)
46
