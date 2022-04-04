ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Recorded Recreational Reading for the Blind receives congressional recognition

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (R-Peoria) recently issued a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition to Recorded Recreational Reading for the Blind (RRRB), in honor of its years of service to blind, low vision and physically limited individuals in the West Valley.

Austin Roe, Outreach Director in Lesko’s office, read a proclamation of appreciation and presented the certificate to RRRB personnel John Schumacher and Pat Centner.
Below is the text from the Proclamation:

“Recorded Recreational Reading for the Blind is a non-profit recording studio located in the West Valley where teams of volunteers read and record news and literature for those with visual and physical impairments. The West Valley Talking News has been in circulation for over 50 years and allows subscribers to stay up to date on the most important local news and information across the valley. The organization has remained strong for decades and provides a much-needed service to many throughout the community. Through the dedicated efforts of many volunteers, Recorded Recreational Reading for the Blind continues to excel at its core mission of recording high quality content for those that eagerly subscribe. So, on behalf of Congresswoman Lesko & the United States House of Representatives, I would like to thank Recorded Recreational Reading for the Blind, and everyone who has contributed to the organization for your commitment and dedication to serving those throughout your community. With that, I would like to present Recorded Recreational Reading for the Blind with this Congressional Recognition for outstanding service, dedication, and commitment in the community.”
[Signed] Congresswoman Debbie Lesko.

“We are grateful to Congresswoman Lesko and her office for this special recognition,” stated Schumacher, Program Director at RRRB. “We work hard to help visually and physically impaired residents stay connected to what is happening in their communities through our news magazine, The West Valley Talking News. We continually strive to improve and enhance our free services for the benefit of our subscribers.”

RRRB’s work is accomplished almost entirely by volunteers. They receive no government funding and exist solely on donations and grants. To volunteer or donate, call 623-933-0985 or visit readingfortheblind.org.

The studio is located at 9447 N. 99th Ave., in Peoria.

ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

