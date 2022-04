Want to have a say in how Crystal River celebrates its 100th birthday as a city?. Try applying to be on the city’s centennial celebration committee. According to the city, the committee will help develop, support and implement the city’s plan to commemorate the 100th anniversary of when the Florida Legislature incorporated Crystal River as a municipality on July 3, 1923 – 20 years after Crystal River was founded as a town.

