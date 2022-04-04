ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Resident awakes to escape fire that destroyed home, firefighters say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they are investigating a fire that destroyed a home in the 2200 block of Sherwood...

WJHL

Fire destroys home in Gray; no injuries reported

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a house in Gray on Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Settlers Way before 10 a.m. and saw fire coming from the home’s attic. The Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department said no one was hurt and all pets were safe […]
GRAY, TN
Idaho State Journal

Fire destroys local mobile home, causes evacuations

CHUBBUCK — A fire destroyed a mobile home here on Saturday night and caused nearby residents to be evacuated, authorities said. The fire at the mobile home on Circle Inn Drive behind the Smith's supermarket was reported around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. The residence was fully engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived and police temporarily evacuated several nearby mobile homes as a precaution. Firefighters extinguished the flames but the residence was a total loss. We have received no reports that the blaze resulted in any injuries. Authorities have not yet said what might have caused the fire. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
CHUBBUCK, ID
KSLA

17-year-old killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Scotlandville neighborhood Friday, March 18. The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway, around 7:35 p.m. Police say Markeith Franklin,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man accidentally shoots pregnant teen to death in car while "playing with" handgun in Louisiana

A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old inside of a moving car, sheriff's officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said. WAFB-TV reports Chad Blackard, 23, was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Blackard faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Man Catches Burglar and Hogties Him

Crime is a problem in New Orleans. Vigilante justice, Batman-style is never advisable, but it seems to have worked well for this guy. New Orleans resident Eric Hernandez is the Batman in this story. The Louisiana native, came home to find and oddly dressed man in his house rummaging through his things. Hernandez, instead of fleeing the home and calling the police, sprung in to action. Knowing that police response time in NOLA is slow for several reasons, Hernandez was able to detain the would-be thief with what appears to be electrical chords and duct tape.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
KLFY News 10

Monroe shooting leaves two people dead

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Sunday, April 3, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting. It happened at the 5000 block on Desiard Street. Police found Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities reported that both Moore and Rice died […]
MONROE, LA
NOLA.com

3 shot and killed inside apartment in Gentilly, New Orleans police say

Three adults were shot and killed inside an apartment next to McDonogh 35 Senior High School in Gentilly, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 3 a.m. in the 4100 block of Encampment Street (map). Police found two men and a woman inside an apartment. They had all been shot, police said, and died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
