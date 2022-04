A woman was taken to the hospital after driving into the front entrance of a building in Plymouth, Massachusetts on Thursday, according to Plymouth fire officials. Officials said emergency crews were called to 45 Resnick Road in the Plymouth Industrial Park for the crash around 3:42 p.m. Witnesses reported the driver, a 67-year-old woman, was trapped in the car, which caught fire. Firefighters rescued her from the vehicle and she was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. Her condition was not immediately clear.

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO