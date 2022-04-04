ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

DA: Convicted rapist sentenced to 56 years in prison in cold case

By Chad Washington
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQdAB_0eytS4SR00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A Louisiana man who was staying in Houston in 2006 has been sentenced to 56 years in prison for abducting and raping a 14-year-old in a case solved by DNA through testing the Houston Police Department rape kits, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday.

Prosecutors said Antoine Newton, 42, was 26 years old when he and another man used a car to chase down a teenage girl as she was walking home around dusk on April 8, 2006. The two men saw the teen and began to catcall and harass her as she walked along Fondren in southwest Houston.

They stopped the car near the girl, trapping her between the car and a building, and got out of the car, blocking her escape, prosecutors said. One of the men, who has yet to be identified, punched the teen in the face, knocking her out. She woke up the next morning, with no clothes and feeling drugged, in an abandoned apartment.

She found her clothes, went home and was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital to have a rape kit performed that collected samples of hair and DNA. That rape kit was put on the shelf and became part of the well-known Houston Police Department backlog of rape kits. It was eventually tested and the results were entered into a national database in 2014.

“This attack, a horrific example of stranger danger, was compounded when we had a backlog of rape kits waiting to be tested,” Ogg said. “This victim waited long enough, but now she has gotten justice.”

Two years later, in 2016, there was a match in Louisiana, where Newton was convicted for his role in a murder and had to submit a DNA sample.

Prosecutors said that when the victim saw a photo lineup that included Newton, she recognized him as one of the men from the car in 2006. After Newton was arrested for the rape in 2016, he bonded out and was arrested and convicted in San Antonio for shooting at someone.

A jury hearing all of the evidence over a two-day span earlier this week convicted Newton of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and a judge sentenced him.

“This was obviously a nightmare for the victim, and it is every parent’s worst nightmare,” said assistant district attorney Anthony Osso, who praised the jury’s verdict and the judge’s sentence. “When Antoine Newton is on the street, people get shot at, murdered and raped. That’s what his record showed.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Only Latina on Texas death row seeks clemency as execution looms

Lawyers for the sole Latina on Texas' death row filed a clemency petition Tuesday ahead of her planned execution next month, presenting evidence they say indicates she was wrongfully convicted and that four jurors at her trial now question their guilty finding. The latest bid to spare Melissa Lucio's life...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Prison#Shooting#Murder#Kiah
Oxygen

Former Psych Ward Nurse Convicted In Cold Case Murder Of 12-Year-Old In 1986

A former Washington psych nurse will likely die in prison for the 1986 murder of a 12-year-old that he was linked to through DNA. That DNA evidence led to the Tuesday conviction of Gary Hartman, 70, for the 1986 rape and murder of pre-teen Michella Welch in Tacoma, Washington, KOMO News reports. He was found guilty of first degree murder during the bench trial he had requested after less than two hours, according to the Tacoma News Tribune.
TACOMA, WA
Oxygen

Children Of Texas Woman On Death Row Plead 'Please Spare The Life Of Our Mother'

During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter. But worn down from a lifetime of abuse and the grief of losing her daughter Mariah, her lawyers say, the Texas woman finally acquiesced to investigators. “I guess I did it,” Lucio responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah’s injuries.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Naomi Irion: Chilling new video released of hooded suspect in Walmart lot where teen vanished

Nevada authorities and members of Naomi Irion’s family - most of them crying - pleaded on Tuesday for anyone to come forward with information about the 18-year-old, who vanished from a Walmart parking lot more than a week ago. “Because the incident happened so close to I-80, she could be anywhere - anywhere in the nation,” Ms Irion’s mother, Diana - who flew from her home in South Africa after her daughter’s 12 March disappearance - said Tuesday.Ms Irion was last seen speaking with a man in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada - about 34 miles east of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Texas soldiers sentenced to prison for smuggling immigrants

March 26 (UPI) -- Two active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in an illegal immigrant smuggling scheme. Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, admitted to conspiring to transport undocumented people. Gore was sentenced to 30 months and Williams was sentenced to 24 months by U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo, the Justice Department announced Friday. Both sentences also included three years of post-release supervision.
TEXAS STATE
YourCentralValley.com

DA: convicted domestic abuser sentenced in Tulare

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was convicted for domestic abuse, and sentenced to a suspended prison sentence, and four years probation plus use of an electronic monitor according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. Monday a Tulare County Court sentenced Dylan Snow to five years suspended state prison, with four years probation, […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy