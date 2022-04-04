ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How COVID-19 affected car rentals over the past year

By Amanda Push, Stacker.com
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33U3VU_0eytS1oG00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Before the global health crisis, the car rental industry was enjoying a steady, successful climb with more people renting vehicles than in previous years. The pandemic, however, decimated much of the travel industry, the rental car market included. Rental car operators were forced to sell off large chunks of their fleet, and Hertz, one of the largest companies for decades, had to declare bankruptcy.

However, once travel bans and lockdowns were lifted, rental car operators were faced with a new problem: People were starting to hit the road again but companies no longer had enough vehicles to meet the demand. The standard rules for traveling—like leaving early and making reservations even earlier —became truer than ever as people rushed to leave the confines of their homes to stand in hour-long lines just to get their rental cars.

To see how much COVID-19 has changed the car rental industry over the past year, RateGenius investigated the current state of the rental car industry and its dramatic resurgence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVfWO_0eytS1oG00

1 / 10Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group // Getty Images

Ridership numbers dropped by 61%

As lockdowns were put in place, the number of car rentals in the U.S. dropped significantly. In 2020, only 17.3 million cars were rented. That is a stark contrast to the 44.5 million rented vehicles the year before. These numbers were based on statistics from car rental companies such as Sixt, Hertz, and Budget Car Rental. In 2021, car rental rates nearly doubled at 29.2 million, though this was still far off from pre-COVID-19 numbers. The car rental industry is projected to not only recover but beat out 2019 rental numbers with estimates at 46.8 million in 2024 and 49.2 million by 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TeTE6_0eytS1oG00

2 / 10Justin Sullivan // Getty Images

Industry revenue plummeted

As a result of abrupt and unrelenting cutbacks in traveling, the car rental industry suffered a major drop in revenue. This resulted in tens of thousands of layoffs across the industry. In 2019, companies made $11.8 billion in revenue by the end of the year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau . However, as the pandemic limited people’s ability to travel, revenue was not estimated by the Census Bureau through mid-2020. More people began to travel in 2021 and revenue began to pick back up, reaching $15.5 billion by the middle of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySIka_0eytS1oG00

3 / 10Yu Chun Christopher Wong/S3studio // Getty Images

Loss of almost 40,000 industry jobs in 2020

A loss of revenue in the car rental industry cost thousands of workers their jobs. Nearly 40,000 positions were eliminated in 2020, after a steady increase in industry jobs from 2018 to 2019. This aligns with the experience of many other job markets in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics referred to the number of jobs lost during 2020 as “unprecedented.”

In April 2020, employment dropped by 20.7 million , the largest downturn since BLS started the Current Employment Statistics survey in 1939. By May 2021, there were about 19,400 people employed in the car rental industry—a 12.1% boost from May 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gU1pc_0eytS1oG00

4 / 10Joe Raedle // Getty Images

To recoup money, rental companies sold off fleets of cars

To recoup their losses, many rental car companies sold large parts of their fleets. Major rental car operators sold more than 770,000 vehicles . To put that into perspective, 1 in 3 cars that were previously rented out by these companies were purged from service. After filing for bankruptcy in May 2020, Hertz dropped 198,000 vehicles out of its fleet of 650,000 cars.

However, this tactic later put many car rental agencies in another predicament once the market started to open back up, and operators had difficulty obtaining enough vehicles to meet customer demand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wb2TB_0eytS1oG00

5 / 10Canva

As lockdown lifted, driving felt ‘safer’ than flying

Even after lockdowns were lifted, many travelers felt much safer driving rather than flying. This was bolstered by the opinions of some medical experts. “If you have to—and can afford it—I think traveling by car is the safest option right now, in part because you’re not traveling with another person whose risk of infection may be unknown,” Chris Hendel, a medical researcher for the USC Gehr Family Center for Health Systems Science and Innovation, told Condé Nast Traveler in August 2020.

Car travelers could more easily avoid large groups of people; however, medical experts warned travelers not to stop too often during their road trips. Car rental companies like Enterprise also pledged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for cleaning, which included a deep clean of every vehicle between uses. In Enterprise’s case, the company began including Clorox Disinfecting Wipes in every vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GsEzW_0eytS1oG00

6 / 10Joe Raedle // Getty Images

Vehicles were in short supply

With a combined shortage of vehicles and semiconductor microchips , operators were having difficulty keeping up the demand for rentals in late 2021. The semiconductor microchip shortage was particularly rough on the auto production industry, creating a lack of inventory for car rental agencies to purchase from.

For instance, Hertz typically increased the size of its fleet and the number of employees during the second and third quarters. “The continuing semiconductor microchip manufacturing shortage has impacted our ability to obtain a sufficient supply of new vehicles,” the company stated in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Unfortunately, the shortage meant available rentals also cost customers more money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUOIN_0eytS1oG00

7 / 10Joe Raedle // Getty Images

Wait times substantially increased

When passengers felt safe hitting the road again, there were long wait times for a rental car. In one instance, a Massachusetts woman told the Washington Post she waited two and half hours before she received her rental car at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. She waited in line for an hour just for service, but that wasn’t the worst of it. There was another 90-minute wait before she was actually given the rental vehicle.

Kayak, an online travel booking website, recommended that travelers book their rental cars one to three months in advance, particularly if people are planning to travel during peak months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPac2_0eytS1oG00

8 / 10Canva

Rental rates skyrocketed

Because rental companies had a difficult time keeping up with the demand, rates for rental cars shot up in price once people started traveling again. “Demand came back a lot quicker than I think anybody anticipated, especially on the leisure side,” Neil Abrams, a former Hertz executive, told the New York Times .

In April 2020, rental vehicles cost about $102. By May 2020, the amount had dropped 23% under pre-pandemic pricing. By July 2021, prices catapulted to more than $258 . The last time pricing was that high was in August 2009, at $242.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYfmM_0eytS1oG00

9 / 10Jim Davis/The Boston Globe // Getty Images

People sought creative alternatives to standard vehicles

To get around high pricing, long wait times, and rental car shortages, people began to get creative. Some used transportation apps, like Uber and Lyft. Some opted to use public transportation systems such as buses, trains, or subways.

Meanwhile, others sought out car share apps like Turo, which allows users to borrow a vehicle from a private car owner rather than a commercial business. A few folks thinking outside the box even used moving trucks as a means to travel. By renting a U-Haul vehicle, travelers could avoid certain fees, particularly when it came to the age of the driver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EEzNf_0eytS1oG00

10 / 10Yu Chun Christopher Wong/S3studio // Getty Images

The rise of car rental apps

One silver lining from the ups and downs the car industry has experienced over the past few years is the development of new technology. Car rental apps are becoming more popular as travelers look for ways to cut costs and search for alternatives to mainstream options.

These apps also allow travelers to rent from places other than airports, which are prone to long wait times and busy crowds. Apps can not only streamline the process for travelers but also provide more flexibility. They also provide an option for frequent drivers who don’t necessarily want to own a car. This story originally appeared on RateGenius and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WNCT
WNCT

20K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow WNCT and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WNCT

NC Sen. Tillis joins Republicans supporting Cawthorn rival

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis endorsed a state legislator Thursday over U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn in their upcoming Republican primary, saying the first-term congressman has “fallen well short” of expectations. Tillis’ backing of state Sen. Chuck Edwards adds another consequential voice in North...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

‘Geofence warrant’ unconstitutional, judge rules in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A warrant that used Google location history to find people near the scene of a 2019 bank robbery violated their constitutional protection against unreasonable searches, a federal judge has ruled. The decision — believed to be the first of its kind — could make it...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

One of the most basic hotel amenities is disappearing

Whether out of necessity due to staffing shortages, out of respect for social distancing or perhaps just to save money, one of the primary amenities that sets a hotel apart from your home — daily housekeeping — is disappearing.The days of returning to a wrinkle-free duvet are likely gone. Forget fresh towels, and accept that your trash might never get taken out during your stay.The trend of no more daily housekeeping — while largely initiated by COVID-19 — has become the norm at many hotels. During the pandemic’s early days, when transmission was more of a mystery, many hotels cut...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Rentals#Vehicles#Rental Cars#Hertz
Daily Mail

Austin warns it might RUN OUT of fuel and tells airlines to land with enough to take off or risk being stranded as it struggles to cope with demand: Passengers miss flights as lines form due to sudden influx of travelers

Passengers missed their flights and rental cars sat abandoned in a curbside queue at the Austin airport on Monday as high traveler volumes and a sudden fuel shortage plagued the busy travel hub. Social media posts from Sunday and Monday mornings show tired and frustrated passengers, some of whom couldn't...
INDUSTRY
NBC News

Southwest Airlines launches a new, second-cheapest fare

Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
INDUSTRY
The US Sun

Stimulus check update – Americans told ‘double check’ their bank accounts as 645,000 are still to receive $1,400 cash

TAXPAYERS are being urged to double-check their bank accounts as more than 600,000 Americans are still to receive $1,400 stimulus payments. Around 175million third-round checks have already been issued but an estimated 644,705 people could be eligible for the payments, according to Tax Inspector General for Tax Administration report. It...
INCOME TAX
Boston

Here’s why dozens of JetBlue flights at Logan were canceled this weekend

Airlines across the country canceled more than 3,500 flights and delayed thousands more. JetBlue has been canceling a lot of flights, especially out of Boston Logan International Airport, and customers are noticing and demanding answers. According to FlightAware, an airline tracking company, on Saturday, 13% of JetBlue flights either to...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
Thrillist

JetBlue Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring travel is nearly back to pre-pandemic rates, according to the TSA. As more and more people return to air travel, it might get harder to find affordable flights. But, JetBlue has you covered for all your springtime travel, with a flight sale offering one-way tickets starting at just $44.
The Points Guy

Deal alert: JetBlue flights to San Juan from $172

A getaway to a warm beach destination such as Puerto Rico may be on your mind. JetBlue Airways is offering flights from major U.S. cities to San Juan for under $200 round trip. For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. SecretFlying...
LIFESTYLE
charlottenews.net

US airlines cutting back on flights due to surging prices

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the surging cost of fuel caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. airlines have begun to reduce the number of flights offered to customers. Citing a sharp rise in fuel costs, Alaska Air said it will reduce its offerings by as much as 5 percent in the first half of 2022, while Allegiant Airlines will cut flights by 5 to 10 percent in the second quarter, its chief financial officer said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Chicago

Gas surcharges for Uber, Uber Eats customers in effect Wednesday; one driver says they won't be enough

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gas surcharges on rideshares start up Wednesday for Uber and Uber Eats customers. But as CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the drivers - already paying higher prices at the pump – say customers should brace for more than just the 35- to 55-cent difference. Drivers say even with the surcharges, certain trips are just more profitable - and those are the ones they'll be prioritizing. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reported a "Temporary Fuel Surcharge" added to Uber rides Wednesday. George Keske is a full-time rideshare and delivery driver. These days, the gas prices are getting to him. "The...
CHICAGO, IL
wusf.org

A recent report shows cruise bookings are twice as strong as last year

After nearly two years of pandemic restrictions on cruises, the industry is coming back as more travelers book trips with cruise lines. According to AAA Travel, cruise bookings during the past four weeks have nearly doubled as compared to this time last year. Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Carnival Cruises, Norwegian...
TRAVEL
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy