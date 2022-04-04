ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Authority on core techniques for machine learning to speak May 17

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe daylong event begins at 10:00 a.m. in Showker Hall, Room 1112, where Elder will give a presentation titled “The Power and Peril of Predictive Analysis.” Admission is free, and all are welcome. The talk will be geared to those with an interest in...

Nature.com

Estimating the density of deep eutectic solvents applying supervised machine learning techniques

Deep eutectic solvents (DES) are recently synthesized to cover limitations of conventional solvents. These green solvents have wide ranges of potential usages in real-life applications. Precise measuring or accurate estimating thermophysical properties of DESs is a prerequisite for their successful applications. Density is likely the most crucial affecting characteristic on the solvation ability of DESs. This study utilizes seven machine learning techniques to estimate the density of 149 deep eutectic solvents. The density is anticipated as a function of temperature, critical pressure and temperature, and acentric factor. The LSSVR (least-squares support vector regression) presents the highest accuracy among 1530 constructed intelligent estimators. The LSSVR predicts 1239 densities with the mean absolute percentage error (MAPE) of 0.26% and R2"‰="‰0.99798. Comparing the LSSVR and four empirical correlations revealed that the earlier possesses the highest accuracy level. The prediction accuracy of the LSSVR (i.e., MAPE"‰="‰0. 26%) is 74.5% better than the best-obtained results by the empirical correlations (i.e., MAPE"‰="‰1.02%).
CHEMISTRY
The Next Web

DataRobot’s vision to democratize machine learning with no-code AI

This article is part of our series that explores the business of artificial intelligence. The growing digitization of nearly every aspect of our world and lives has created immense opportunities for the productive application of machine learning and data science. Organizations and institutions across the board are feeling the need to innovate and reinvent themselves by using artificial intelligence and putting their data to good use. And according to several surveys, data science is among the fastest-growing in-demand skills in different sectors.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Better learning through ‘complex dough-manipulation’

I say “fairly” here because there are still complications. There’s really no such thing as easy when it comes to building robots that can execute variations on a task at a large scale. Here it’s the dough that presents the problem. Turning a soft and malleable ball of dough into a pizza crust is one of those things humans have figured out how to do efficiently, but it still proves difficult for robot workers.
ENGINEERING
CNBC

Meet the company that lets you work remotely from anywhere in the world

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture taking place right now.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

6 Free Entrepreneurship Courses Online for Beginners

Launching a new business venture is a daunting task that requires extensive preparation, market knowledge, considerable capital, and more. It helps if you know the various steps involved in setting up a new business, scaling it, finding investors and customers, managing the books, and everything in between. Here's a list...
SMALL BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

AI is 'Better Than' Humans and That is Ok

Remember in 2017, Elon Musk said that artificial intelligence would replace humanity in the next five years? While working on artificial intelligence for Tesla cars, he concluded that society had approached the moment when artificial intelligence could become significantly smarter than people. "People should not underestimate the power of the computer,'' Musk said. "This is pride and an obvious mistake." He must know what he's talking about, being one of the early investors of DeepMind, a Google subsidiary that developed an AI that could beat humans at Go and chess. AI is really good at many "human" tasks — diagnosing diseases, translating languages, and serving customers. But as the application of AI expands, more and more people are wondering if it will eliminate the importance of human skills and experience in various tasks. Will we hand over all the responsibilities to robots and intelligent machines in the coming decades? Read on to find out more.
ENGINEERING
AccuWeather

16-year-old environmental scientist kickstarted her own career

Despite having an undergraduate and two graduate degrees at just 14 years old, Dorothy Jean Tillman -- an award-winning child prodigy, tech and art enthusiast, community leader and nationally recognized scientist -- took matters into her own hands almost two years ago by kickstarting not only her own career but also the careers of other kids interested in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics).
CHICAGO, IL
Phys.org

Identifying toxic materials in water with machine learning

Waste materials from oil sands extraction, stored in tailings ponds, can pose a risk to the natural habitat and neighboring communities when they leach into groundwater and surface ecosystems. Until now, the challenge for the oil sands industry is that the proper analysis of toxic waste materials has been difficult to achieve without complex and lengthy testing. And there's a backlog. For example, in Alberta alone, there are an estimated 1.4 billion cubic meters of fluid tailings, explains Nicolás Peleato, an Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus (UBCO).
SCIENCE
ZDNet

Cheap online computer sciences degrees: Finding the best

Universities are offering cheap online computer science degrees to help meet the growing demand for technology professionals. According to Code.org, computing jobs account for 67% of emerging STEM positions. Yet the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) reports that computer science degrees comprised only 4.4% of all bachelor's degrees in the 2018-19 school year.
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Distributed representations of atoms and materials for machine learning

The use of machine learning is becoming increasingly common in computational materials science. To build effective models of the chemistry of materials, useful machine-based representations of atoms and their compounds are required. We derive distributed representations of compounds from their chemical formulas only, via pooling operations of distributed representations of atoms. These compound representations are evaluated on ten different tasks, such as the prediction of formation energy and band gap, and are found to be competitive with existing benchmarks that make use of structure, and even superior in cases where only composition is available. Finally, we introduce an approach for learning distributed representations of atoms, named SkipAtom, which makes use of the growing information in materials structure databases.
CHEMISTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

'De-innovation': How Cleveland Clinic and more determine which processes to nix

While most conversations about hospital innovation center around which new initiatives health systems have up and running, a less glamorous yet important piece of the conversation centers on which programs have been discontinued. Deciding which projects are not working or where resources can be put to better use is not...
HEALTH SERVICES
TechCrunch

Affirm is giving job offers to the ‘vast majority’ of Fast engineers

Per an email seen by TechCrunch and first obtained by Business Insider, Fast CEO Domm Holland said that his company’s shut down was a result of a lack of financial resources to continue operating the business. He also noted that the current environment has been “extremely challenging for high-growth tech companies.”
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Unfairness Helped Me Build a $1M Side Business

This article is part of the Living For The Weekdays newsletter, a pragmatic guide to becoming a part-time entrepreneur, finding meaning in work, and achieving financial independence. In order for your side business to be sustainable from a time and resource perspective, eliminating friction is key. We all have an unfair advantage and hopefully by the end of this post, you can identify yours. Step 1: Identify your unfair advantage to rank your top side business ideas. Step 3: Execute your top business ideas to find the most value with the least effort.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Fast Company

5 executives share how they conquered professional fears

Rising to the heights of leadership in some of the world’s biggest or best-known organizations generally isn’t easy. Getting to a place in your career in which you have not only a seat at the table but sit at the head of it, typically requires a combination of talent, hard work, support, and fortitude, among other attributes.
REAL ESTATE
The Next Web

Why we need human-centered AI

Welcome to AI book reviews, a series of posts that explore the latest literature on artificial intelligence. There are two contrasting but equally disturbing images of artificial intelligence. One warns about a future in which runaway intelligence becomes smarter than humanity, creates mass unemployment, and enslaves humans in a Matrix-like world or destroys them a la Skynet. A more contemporary image is one in which dumb AI algorithms are entrusted with sensitive decisions that can cause severe harm when they do go wrong.
COMPUTERS

