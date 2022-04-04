ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar in WrestleMania’s main event

By Austin Kellerman, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a “Winner Take All” main event at WrestleMania in AT&T Stadium to become the sole heavyweight champion in WWE.  The pair headlined two days of matches that saw more than 150,000 fans at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

The two titans battled back and forth crashing through ringside barricades and kicking out of each other’s signature moves.  In the end, Reigns hit one last spear to take down “The Beast” and earn a pinfall victory.

Reigns and Lesnar had been on a collision course over the last year emerging as sports entertainment’s two top modern-day stars.  Lesnar won the 2022 Royal Rumble and immediately selected Reigns at his WrestleMania opponent.

The duo previously met in main event matches at WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 34.

Vince McMahon, 76, fights Pat McAfee at WrestleMania

For the majority of Lesnar’s time in WWE, longtime advocate Paul Heyman had been in his corner. Heyman recently turned on his friend and client instead siding with the younger Reigns.  Since that time, the former UFC champion became a fan favorite speaking for himself for the first time in his career.

On the other side of things, Reigns has been dominant since returning to the ring following a hiatus over health.  The 36-year-old came back with a new attitude and look finally embracing a bad-guy persona as “The Tribal Chief.”

Going into WrestleMania, Reigns held the Universal Championship for more than 580 days. This was Reigns’ 6 th WrestleMania main event.

Reigns’ rocky road to the top

Reigns debuted as part of a three-man group called The Shield in 2012.  He set out on his own two years later and was quickly promoted as fan favorite and top act.   In the years that followed, fans pushed back on Reigns often booing him when the WWE hoped fans would be in his corner.

Nevertheless, he found success in the ring winning five world championships and regularly having some of the company’s top matches. The last time WrestleMania was at AT&T Stadium in 2016, the event ended with Reigns defeating legendary champion Triple H.

Rattlesnake’s farewell: ‘Stone Cold’ wrestles final match at WrestleMania

Towards the end of 2018, Reigns revealed he was battling leukemia and would be leaving wrestling to concentrate on his health.  This was the second time he battled blood cancer first beating it in 2007.  He had been in remission ever since.

Reigns took the time off to get in the best shape of his career eventually returning in 2020 following an additional leave of absence during the pandemic due to his compromised health.

Lesnar’s success across sports

When Lesnar made his WWE debut in 2002, he was immediately labeled “The Next Big Thing” – which absolutely proved to be true.  In the months that followed, the former NCAA wrestling champion became a top star winning the company’s biggest championships.  It appeared he’d be a main event act for decades to come, but Lesnar had other plans.  Citing the demands of the schedule, Lesnar left WWE in 2004 to try his hand in other sports.

Having not played organized football since high school, Lesnar tried out for the Minnesota Vikings and played a few preseason games before getting released.

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

He eventually tried his hand at mixed martial arts competing for UFC.  After a handful of fights, he captured the UFC Heavyweight Championship showing he could be dominate across sports.

In 2012, he’d return to WWE and immediately spark a feud with John Cena.  This time, Lesnar would stick around.  Working a reduced schedule, “The Beast” would pop in and out of the title picture for the next decade – regularly appearing at WrestleMania and other big events.

Gallery: History of Reigns vs. Lesnar

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3sRB_0eytQszk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06h7AU_0eytQszk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YoQtK_0eytQszk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMFgz_0eytQszk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yyUqj_0eytQszk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLj42_0eytQszk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsx8d_0eytQszk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AWgIt_0eytQszk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Qkua_0eytQszk00

WrestleMania Sunday notes

  • Vince McMahon, 76, defeated Pat McAfee in an impromptu match following McAfee’s victory over Austin Theory.
  • Edge defeated AJ Styles with a massive spear after Damian Priest provided a distraction at ringside.
  • Randy Orton and Matt Riddle successfully defended their RAW tag team titles over Alpha Academy and the Street Profits. After the match, NCAA champion wrestler Gable Steveson confronted Chad Gable tossing him with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex.
  • Former champion Bobby Lashley defeated the 7’3″ giant Omos after two spears.
  • Sasha Banks and Naomi captured the Women’s Tag Team Championships in a fatal 4-way match.

WrestleMania Saturday notes

  • Steve Austin made his long-awaited return to the ring defeating Kevin Owens in a no-holds barred match.
  • Charlotte Flair defeated “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” Ronda Rousey by pinfall to retain her Smackdown Women’s Championship.
  • YouTube superstar Logan Paul earned a WrestleMania win after his tag team partner The Miz pinned Rey Mysterio to defeat Rey and his son Dominik.  After the victory, The Miz turned on Paul hitting the Skull-Crushing Finale and leaving him laying.
  • Bianca Belair captured the RAW Women’s Championship defeating champ Becky Lynch.
  • Rick Boogs suffered a serious leg injury in his WrestleMania debut. Boogs was unable to finish the match. The show’s announcers confirmed he’d need surgery.
  • On Friday night, wrestling legend The Undertaker was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame as part of WrestleMania weekend.  He appeared in front of the crowd on Saturday and received a standing ovation.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13

17K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow KRQE News 13 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KRQE News 13

CYFD releases investigation report on 4-year-old beaten to death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four-year-old James Dunklee told CYFD caseworkers he was being physically and sexually abused by his mother’s different boyfriends. Yet, he had to return back to a home where eventually he was beaten to death. The department released its own investigation into his murder. A...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police ID murder suspect caught driving across Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who was captured by U.S. Border Patrol Agents near Cesar Chavez/Loop375 after trying to cross the Rio Grande in his truck, has been identified by law enforcement. 31-year-old Patricio Sabas Gomez was wanted in the September 30, 2021 shooting death of 41-year-old...
EL PASO, TX
wrestlingrumors.net

Two WWE Teams Violently Split Up On Monday Night Raw

So much for that. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it makes a lot of sense to pair some of them up. That has worked out well in a lot of situations, as some of the teams and pairings have been quite the successes. Some of them are among the best things going in WWE today, but they all have to end at some point. That was the case again this week in a surprise twist.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ComicBook

Watch Gable Steveson Hit His First Move in a WWE Ring at WrestleMania 38

Fans who tuned into WrestleMania Night One will have noticed that WWE's newest recruit and Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson was in attendance and even got a spotlight for a minute thanks to Stephanie McMahon, but he didn't show back up for the rest of the night. That changed on Night Two, as the star was again given another quick mention, but then thanks to the actions of Chad Gable he actually got into some in-ring action and showed just a taste of what he can do, tossing Gable around like a rag doll after he got in his face.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Predict The Rock Returning to WrestleMania

There could be a massive spoiler for the end of WrestleMania 38 as fans have spotted the mother and wife of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the crowd...could it mean a return for the massive former WWE Superstar? Speculation has been rampant over the last year towards WWE's interest in bringing Johnson back to the ring in some form. Much of these rumors and reports have teased that WWE was planning something major for the superstar as the main event of WrestleMania 39 (which notably takes place in Hollywood, CA) and that could very well start tonight according to some fans.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Chad Gable
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Miz
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
John Cena
Person
Rey Mysterio
KRQE News 13

Governor Lujan Grisham visits cannabis shop in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham visited Everest Cannabis Company in Albuquerque Friday saying she was excited for New Mexicans to be able to buy recreational marijuana. “I’m excited, this is what New Mexicans said they wanted. They said they wanted it long before was I running,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Producers Revealed For WrestleMania 38 Night One And Two

The producers have been revealed for both nights of WWE WrestleMania 38, courtesy of PWInsider. The following producers worked Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 38:. * Chris Park produced RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro retaining over The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. * Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley defeating Omos.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar WWE Schedule And RAW Status Update

Brock Lesnar is reportedly not scheduled for tonight’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. As noted, WWE has confirmed that new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing tonight to address the WWE Universe. You can click here for the updated RAW After WrestleMania preview for tonight.
WWE
KRQE News 13

Surveillance video shows security guard killed at Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A father of five, working as a security guard, is the latest victim of the violence in Albuquerque. Daniel Mora, known to most as Heath Mora, was killed early Tuesday morning at the Ambassador Inn while doing his rounds. The Albuquerque Police Department says Mora worked with police to stop crime there. Unfortunately, he ended up becoming a victim of it.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Combat#Nexstar#Ufc
KRQE News 13

Fatal semi crash on I-40 west of Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what caused a fatal crash involving a semi. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning when a car and semi crashed on I-40 near mile marker 15. According to deputies one person died in the crash. State Police were called in to divert traffic for several […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ComicBook

WWE Fans Can't Believe Vince McMahon Had a Match at WrestleMania 38

WWE fans really can't believe Vince McMahon himself had a match at WrestleMania this year! The second night of the biggest WWE event of the year had a lot to live up to following all of the success and surprises of the first night, and it was immediately made clear that there were still plenty of surprises to be had. The match between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory had been heating up in the last few weeks as McAfee had been coming to face to face with Vince himself, and all of that came to a head with a full-on match.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Plans for WWE Raw After WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 weekend will officially end with the April 4 edition of Monday Night Raw, once again taking on the moniker of the "Raw After WrestleMania." Unlike the past couple of years where the post-Mania Raw has been rather uneventful, this year's episode promises to be monumental. Not only will the show feature the debut of Veer, someone the WWE has been teasing for months, but it will also feature Cody Rhodes' first promo since returning to WWE.
WWE
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho veteran faces fines for flying flags in yard

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho homeowner Michael Duty says he is fighting with his homeowner’s association over flags in his front yard. The Vietnam veteran believes he is being targeted because he decided to run for the HOA board in his neighborhood. Duty has lived in the neighborhood for nearly five years flying two flags outside his home, but two years ago a new HOA management company moved in.
RIO RANCHO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
Financial World

Vince Russo: "Vince McMahon is punishing Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch"

The 38th edition of WrestleMania went on the archive with great reviews. However, it was not an event to remember for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who were overwhelmed by their respective opponents. The former Shield member has in fact surrendered to Cody Rhodes, whose return to WWE was greeted with a roar from the audience in the arena.
WWE
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of opening fire outside Walmart is arrested, charged

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of opening fire outside an Albuquerque Walmart is now facing 20 charges after being arrested in Oklahoma last month. On Monday, Brianna Garcia was indicted on charges including shoplifting and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Garcia is accused of shoplifting from a number of stores across the city including […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Prisoner takes over van during jail transport

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A prisoner took over a jail transport van and hit the road. It wasn’t long before police and deputies catch up to find him and put an end to his dangerous run. Story continues below. New Mexico News Podcast: New Mexico News Podcast: Recreational...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy