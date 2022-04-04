A season of change at the Tri-County Independent: New puzzles, universal e-edition now available

Northeast Pennsylvania in the spring brings with it a few promises: warmer weather on the way (if you can believe it), plenty of pollen (if you can breathe it) and of course, change.

As a Tri-County Independent reader, you've no doubt noticed a few changes over the years. Starting with the obvious: this publication was once several, and is now a single newspaper. It's an independent-minded, regional publication, covering the northern Pocono counties: Wayne, Pike, and eastern Lackawanna. The staff have proudly moved towards the future of journalism while acknowledging the publications that paved the way: The Wayne Independent, Hawley News Eagle, Moscow Villager and Carbondale News.

Since then, the Tri-County Independent became part of the Gannett family of newspapers. This has allowed us to take advantage of more resources and support networks in order to better serve our local audience. Since the start of the pandemic, the TCI staff has been working with colleagues from across Pennsylvania.

In early February, yet another change was announced. TCI's founding editor, Melissa Lee, would be moving on to the Erie Times-News, a daily newspaper in the Gannett family. I took over her post as Managing Editor, combining the role with my position as Managing Editor at the Pocono Record in Stroudsburg. Our two publications have been sister papers since the TCI was born in 2019. The Pocono Record mainly covers Monroe County and southern Pike.

I've been hard at work integrating both Honesdale and Stroudsburg reporters into one northeast Pennsylvania newsroom. You may have noticed bylines from Pocono Record reporters already on the pages of TCI.

The stories from the Pocono Record newsroom that will make an appearance on TCI's pages will incorporate Wayne, Pike and Lackawanna counties, as well as other areas in the NEPA region, to better serve the needs of our growing readership. You'll also notice more enterprise and investigative coverage that takes a closer look at local issues and events.

You may occasionally see a national or state news story if it is of particular interest to our areas, but our goal is to keep our focus local. Stories and columns from Mazzenga, Becker, and Sports Editor Kevin Edwards are key to our mission of serving the community in the northern Poconos.

You'll also notice more features available on our website. Readers can access news stories, data bases, puzzles and more. Print subscribers receive a complimentary digital replica of our paper every publication day (known as our e-edition), along with a daily Nation World edition. Those subscribers also get universal access to all Gannett publications' e-editions, including the Pocono Record and USA TODAY. To gain access, log into your e-edition and select "universal" from the menu on the right side of the screen. From Alabama to West Virginia, you'll be able to get a better picture of what is happening across the country: from the perspective of local newspapers like the Tri-County Independent.

With these new features come exciting changes to our puzzle offerings. Starting this week, we will now have the LA Times Crossword, Jumble, Sudoku and Celeb Cipher joining our local favorite: Cryptoquote. As always, if you're a puzzle-lover, there are even more ways to play online at tricountyindependent.com/go-puzzles/, as well as puzzles.usatoday.com/.

Answers to the current day's puzzles or previous puzzles, for those who could use a hint, will be available at usatoday.com/puzzle-answers. In print, solutions for the previous day will appear alongside the current day's puzzles.

Subscribers can use their TCI log-in to play the ad-free version of the USA Today Crossword. Subscribers also will find 30 days of puzzles and solutions in the Tri-County Independent e-edition at tricountyindependent-pa.newsmemory.com/

An easy solution for access to the e-edition platform is to register for the Daily Briefing newsletter at profile.tricountyindependent.com/newsletters/manage and have the link and latest headlines sent to your inbox each morning. Or just bookmark the e-edition address, tricountyindependent-pa.newsmemory.com/

For assistance with digital access to the e-edition or TriCountyIndependent.com, or with questions about subscriptions, billing or delivery, please call 1-888-901-1115. You can also log in to TriCountyIndependent.com to manage your account, report a delivery concern and adjust your preferences.

When it comes to submitting news tips, we ask that you do that via email. Requests for coverage should be emailed to editor@tricountyindependent.com or newsroom@poconorecord.com.

Ashley Fontones is the Managing Editor at Pocono Record and Tri-County Independent. Reach her at afontones@gannett.com.