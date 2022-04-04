ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

Police say $1M in ‘movie money’ stolen from car in Oregon: Can you spot the difference?

By Kelly Doyle, Nexstar Media Wire
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRaUM_0eytQbEd00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Police in Oregon are advising local businesses to closely examine any cash they accept after $1 million worth of fake “movie money” was reportedly stolen out of a car in the coastal city of Newport on Thursday.

A car was broken into on March 31 somewhere in the northern end of Newport, but police did not specify exactly where or when. Along with other items, the car’s owner reported $1 million in prop money was taken, all in $10, $20 and $100 denominations.

Robber asked victim to ‘pinky promise’ not to report it, man says

All of the dollar bills are reportedly marked with “For Motion Picture Use Only” and “Copy,” but officials say the movie money is still very similar to real U.S. currency. They say the same type of prop money has created issues for businesses in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frTQc_0eytQbEd00
The fake bills were printed with the words “For Motion Picture Use Only” and “Copy,” but police warned that they still appeared strikingly similar to actual U.S. currency. (Newport Police Department)

“The Newport Police Department would like to take this opportunity to warn local businesses and the public about the ‘counterfeit’ money that could begin circulating and to remind all to be diligent, especially in light of this theft, in the proper identification of any currency you take,” Newport PD said in a statement. “Aside from the obvious print, warning that the currency is for Motion Picture Use only, it will also feel different from authentic U.S. currency.”

Utah man wore ‘Joker’ face paint during murder attempt, police say

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Officer Jon Humphreys with Newport PD and reference case #22N-00610.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Whitehouse officials identify man killed in overnight storm with 100 mph winds

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – One person died after Monday night’s storm in Whitehouse reached over 100 mph. The National Weather Service’s preliminary report revealed that the straight-line winds experienced in last night’s storm in Whitehouse reached over 100 mph, equivalent to that of an EF-1 tornado. Because of the damaging winds, one person died as […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Newport, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Newport, OR
State
Utah State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Georgia Man Sent To Federal Prison For Buying $57,000 Pokémon Card

The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Spot The Difference#Counterfeit#Newport Police Department#Newport Pd#Motion Picture Use
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

N.J. man who made fake $100 bills with bleached $1 bills sentenced to prison

A New Jersey man who made counterfeit money by printing images of $100 bills onto bleached $1 bills will spend the next five years in federal prison. Hollis Forteau, 38, was the ringleader of a group that traveled to Virginia in December 2019 and January 2020 to get real money using counterfeit currency, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Monday in announcing his sentencing.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
International Business Times

2 Women Buy $1.2 Million Worth Of Cheese, Beans And More In Food Stamp Fraud

Two Texas women have been sentenced to prison time for committing food stamp fraud amounting to $1.2 million in purchases. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to charges of conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
KHQ Right Now

Missing Idaho woman found deceased near 4th of July Pass

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho woman who was reported missing earlier in the week was found deceased near 4th of July Pass Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield had been last seen exiting a car in the area of 4th of July Pass on Monday. Deputies responded to search the area but were not able to find her.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy