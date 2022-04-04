ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian Will Be Seeing Scott Disick in Her Inner Circle Whether She Likes It Or Not

Kourtney Kardashian is blissfully in love with fiancé Travis Barker, but there is one person from her romantic past who isn’t going anywhere: Scott Disick . He, of course, is around to co-parent their three kids together , Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, but he is also a big part of the Kardashian inner circle, and it looks like he’s bringing someone else into the fold.

Pete Davidson and Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend have been hanging out quite a bit lately with Disick documenting their friendship on Instagram — his most recent clip showed the comedian hopping into girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s pink Moke electric car. With the men bonding, it draws Disick even closer to Kourtney even if she would rather just focus her energy on Barker.

A source told E! News that it was Disick who officially “welcomed Pete into the family” and took him under his wing (yes, there is a lot to navigate with the Kardashian clan). “They have become good friends,” the insider shared. “They both have the best sense of humor and it’s always fun when they are together.” Kim reportedly finds the friendship “cute” while Kourtney isn’t as thrilled about her ex hanging around more.

There is a “mutual distance between the two” and part of that is due to Disick’s residual feelings for Kourtney — it’s hard for him to see her move on. “Travis has no bad blood against Scott, but it’s hard for Scott to be around him and Kourtney,” they continued. “He’s not over it.” But having a new friend in the family is something that is cheering up Disick’s spirits — and Davidson likely appreciates an ally in the high-profile household. The only one who probably isn’t thrilled is Kourtney, but she has Barker to distract her.

