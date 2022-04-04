ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

Manasquan musician Cole Hallman home from Hollywood

By Sanne Young
Star News Group
Star News Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpR6d_0eytQQTW00

MANASQUAN — Words of support poured in on social media for Cole Hallman, when he was cut after his third appearance on “American Idol” Sunday evening.

Fans said how proud they are of how far the “extremely talented” Manasquan musician went in the national talent competition, and that the judges were wrong not to keep him in for the next round.


“Never give up on your dream” and “Keep on keeping on,” his fans urged.


Mr. Hallman had made it through his audition in Nashville, Tennessee, and his first appearance during the genre round in Hollywood, California, last month.


On Sunday night, during the duet round, he and a singing partner, Cadence Baker of Alabama, performed “How Sweet It Is To Be Loved By You,” popularized by Marvin Gaye and James Taylor.


Afterward, Ms. Baker made the cut, but Mr. Hallman did not.


“It was a little underwhelming … Cole, you have a tremendous amount of talent to build on, but right now it’s the end of the road,” judge Luke Bryan told him.


On his Facebook page, Mr. Hallman later reacted: “Cry like a baby on national TV If you didn’t see tonights episode, I’m sorry to say I did not make it to the next round of American Idol … Regardless of this outcome, I’m so grateful for this whole experience. I know all of this will just push me to become a better musician, and more importantly a better person. I like to think that everything happens for a reason, and I’m excited to see what’s next for me.”

He’s already looking forward to the next step in his musical journey. His latest song, “That’s Lovely” will be out on Friday, April 8.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

Star News Group
Star News Group

1K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

302K+

Views

Related
AOL Corp

'I'm about to lose it': 'Embarrassed' contestant storms off set during 'American Idol' Hollywood Week

When we last left American Idol, Hollywood Week’s first round, the Genre Challenge — which Season 20’s special “platinum ticket” recipients, Huntergirl, Jay Copeland, and Kenedi Anderson, had been allowed to skip — had just wrapped. On Sunday, it was time for those three chosen ones to rejoin the competition for the Duets Challenge. But Huntergirl, Jay, and Kenedi still had an advantage heading into round two, as they’d have their “pick of the litter” for their duet partners, while all of the other contestants would have their partners assigned by the judges.
TV SHOWS
Star News Group

Hallman aces Hollywood Week challenge on ‘American Idol’

MANASQUAN — Cole Hallman has leaped a Hollywood Week hurdle, making it through the Genre Challenge on ABC-TV’s “American Idol.” Prior to his appearance on the national talent show Monday evening, the Manasquan musician said, “I just want to thank my whole family. They are not here with me today, but in a way they are.
MANASQUAN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Manasquan, NJ
Popculture

'American Idol': Luke Bryan Overwhelmed With Tears After Autistic Singer's Audition

The American Idol judges needed a box of tissues during Sunday night's episode when Sam Finelli performed. He performed a powerful rendition of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow," which had Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan in tears. Finelli, 28, is autistic and spoke about the power of music in his life before taking the stage.
MUSIC
MassLive.com

‘American Idol’: Judge Lionel Richie says he was nervous after Massachusetts native Scarlet forgets song during duo but sends singer to top 24 of competition

A Springfield-area native attempted to redeem herself during Monday night’s episode of “American Idol” after she forgot the song during the duo round of the competition. “During the duet round me and my partner both forgot the song because we had just learned it,” Scarlet said in an interview with the show.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Taylor
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Marvin Gaye
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson’s Trailblazing Career: From ‘American Idol’ to ‘Respect’

Jennifer Hudson’s American Idol journey was like none other. Now her career has become what legends are made of. When she first walked into our living rooms she was a soft spoken 22 year old. Although she had a gentle speaking voice, once she sang her rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Share Your Love With Me,” the singer showed just how powerful her singing voice could be.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#American
AOL Corp

The show sadly stops for 'American Idol' darling Kelsie Dolin: 'You've already won the competition'

Monday brought the final round of American Idol Season 20's Hollywood Week, the Showstoppers Challenge, when the 59 remaining hopefuls took the stage with a full live band in front of a live audience. They then faced Final Judgment — the tension-filled segment previously known to diehard Idol fans as the "Green Mile" — as one by one, they took that harrowing walk into the judges' deliberation room to find out if they had made the top 24.
TV SHOWS
FanSided

Dancing with the Stars season 31 is not coming to ABC in April 2022

Are you missing your favorite dancing competition series? Welcome to the club! At Hidden Remote, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars is a favorite! It features everything we love, fun competition, great musical numbers, and celebrities out of their element. It’s always so much fun seeing how the celebrities will react to the tough teachings of the professional dancers. That said, we can’t wait for the next season! When will Dancing with the Stars season 31 be coming out in 2022? Are we in for a long wait? Here’s what we know!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Beaumont Enterprise

6 Texas bands, musicians from SXSW you should listen to right now

It’s no secret that Texas is home to some musical legends. Beyoncé. Willie Nelson. Selena. Stevie Ray Vaughn. But it’s also home to several that you might soon know (or perhaps should know, anyway). Texas doesn’t always get the credit that Los Angeles or New York might for being a hotbed of up-and-comers, but festivals like South By Southwest remind us all that there’s talent to be found just around the corner, from Bastrop to Denton to East Texas to Houston.
TEXAS STATE
TMZ.com

'Glee' Star Matthew Morrison Sells Hollywood Hills Home for $4.7 Million

Matthew Morrison has a lot to sing about right now after selling his Hollywood Hills home for nearly 4 times what he paid for it ... TMZ has learned. The 'Glee' star purchased the 3 bedroom pad for $1.2 mil, back in 2010 -- right around the time his career took off with the show's success, and he decided to make a smart investment in the property.
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy