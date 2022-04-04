Manasquan musician Cole Hallman home from Hollywood

MANASQUAN — Words of support poured in on social media for Cole Hallman, when he was cut after his third appearance on “American Idol” Sunday evening.

Fans said how proud they are of how far the “extremely talented” Manasquan musician went in the national talent competition, and that the judges were wrong not to keep him in for the next round.



“Never give up on your dream” and “Keep on keeping on,” his fans urged.



Mr. Hallman had made it through his audition in Nashville, Tennessee, and his first appearance during the genre round in Hollywood, California, last month.



On Sunday night, during the duet round, he and a singing partner, Cadence Baker of Alabama, performed “How Sweet It Is To Be Loved By You,” popularized by Marvin Gaye and James Taylor.

Afterward, Ms. Baker made the cut, but Mr. Hallman did not.



“It was a little underwhelming … Cole, you have a tremendous amount of talent to build on, but right now it’s the end of the road,” judge Luke Bryan told him.



On his Facebook page, Mr. Hallman later reacted: “Cry like a baby on national TV If you didn’t see tonights episode, I’m sorry to say I did not make it to the next round of American Idol … Regardless of this outcome, I’m so grateful for this whole experience. I know all of this will just push me to become a better musician, and more importantly a better person. I like to think that everything happens for a reason, and I’m excited to see what’s next for me.”

He’s already looking forward to the next step in his musical journey. His latest song, “That’s Lovely” will be out on Friday, April 8.

