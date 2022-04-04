ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dhani Harrison is now the first Beatles child to win a Grammy

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Harrison‘s son Dhani Harrison set a unique Grammy record on Sunday night. Billboard reports that Dhani is now the first child of a Beatles member to win a Grammy. He did so by sharing the award for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition...

Effingham Radio

Beatles News Roundup

25 years after being knighted, Paul McCartney is now under consideration for peerage, making him a “Lord,” to mark his 80th birthday this coming June 18th. Back in 2018, “Macca's” royal honor was bumped up to the prestigious Order of the Companions of Honour for his services to music — of which he and Elton John are among the 61 living Companions.
MUSIC
Alt 101.5

21 Songs About the Beatles

Countless artists have been inspired by the visionary genius and awesome haircuts of the Beatles. The stats prove it. In a 2017 article, Quartz narrowed things down to the 25 most influential pop artists using information culled from the online music database AllMusic. They found that not only did the Beatles come out on top, they were also the top group to be cited as an influence over two generations. (In both cases, Bob Dylan was in second place while the Rolling Stones came in third.)
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

First Grammy Performers Unveiled: Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish, More

The Recording Academy has announced the first slate of artists to perform at this year’s show: Taking the stage on Music’s proverbial Biggest Night will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Taking place live from...
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Recording Academy Announces First Slate Of Grammy Performers

On Tuesday, (March 15th) The Recording Academy announced the first slate of artists to perform at this year's 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Live...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Chris Martin Wants BTS To Win at the Grammys, Here’s Why

After collaborating on the hit song "My Universe," British rock band, Coldplay has nothing but good words for the Korean supergroup BTS. In a most recent interview, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin expressed his love for BTS on the upcoming Grammys. Coldplay Is Rooting for BTS To Win at the Grammys.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

What if Kanye West ends up on the Grammys stage after winning?

West may banned from performing, but he hasn't been barred from the show. "That means West — who is up for five awards around his Donda album, including the top prize of Album of the Year — can walk the red carpet, attend and accept awards at both the Premiere ceremony (the livestreamed event before the main show where non-televised awards are given out) and the main show itself," says Jem Aswad. "It’s also possible that he could hold a competing event that would draw viewers away from the Grammys — a spiteful if not out-of-character move that arguably would harm the many fellow artists performing on the show more than the show itself. In fact, unconfirmed rumors state that he is planning just such an event with Drake, another artist with a rocky Grammy history, although a rep for Drake denied that claim (a rep for West did not respond to requests for comment)" ALSO: Kanye West's performance ban is a setback for the Grammys, which has been trying to lure him back to the award show.
CELEBRITIES
