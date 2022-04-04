Dhani Harrison is now the first Beatles child to win a Grammy

West may banned from performing, but he hasn't been barred from the show. "That means West — who is up for five awards around his Donda album, including the top prize of Album of the Year — can walk the red carpet, attend and accept awards at both the Premiere ceremony (the livestreamed event before the main show where non-televised awards are given out) and the main show itself," says Jem Aswad. "It’s also possible that he could hold a competing event that would draw viewers away from the Grammys — a spiteful if not out-of-character move that arguably would harm the many fellow artists performing on the show more than the show itself. In fact, unconfirmed rumors state that he is planning just such an event with Drake, another artist with a rocky Grammy history, although a rep for Drake denied that claim (a rep for West did not respond to requests for comment)" ALSO: Kanye West's performance ban is a setback for the Grammys, which has been trying to lure him back to the award show.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO