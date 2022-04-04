ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$300k available in The GIANT Company’s Healing the Planet grant program

By Aaron Marrie
 2 days ago

CARLISLE, Pa (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful are partnering up to bring back the Healing the Planet grant program, with $300,000 available.

The GIANT Company announced that this year’s project is aiming to improve the health and quality of waterways to help project water resources and improve the overall health of communities.

Those interested in applying can until April 28 on the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful website . Eligible projects must happen in areas where The GIANT Company has stores including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Below are examples of qualifying projects:

  • Stream health and water quality monitoring activities
  • Marine debris removal
  • Stormwater/ MS4 education initiatives
  • Lake/pond ecology
  • Watershed education activities
  • Watershed landscape measures
  • Rain gardens
  • Streambank restoration
  • Erosion control
  • AMD remediation
  • Rain barrels
  • Pollution abatement
  • Source water projection

Grants will be awarded in denominations of $2,500, $5,000, and $10,000 with winners being announced in June. Last year, over $500,000 was funded to 42 recipients through the Healing the Planet grant program.

“Last year’s grant recipients demonstrated that no matter how big or how small a project may be, you can make a difference in healing our planet,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager, GIANT Company. “As we again partner with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, this year we are shifting the focus to projects centered around our waterways and water conservation. Water is crucial for sustaining life which is why we need to protect our water resources for today and for the future.”

Additionally, customers can support The GIANT Company’s healing the planet initiatives through May 31 by rounding up purchases at any GIANT, MARTIN’S, or GIANT Heirloom Market at checkout. Funds donated will benefit Keeping Pennsylvania Beautiful, Planet Bee Foundation, and Rodale Insitute. For more information on programing visit The GIANT Company’s website .

