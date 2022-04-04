Body of missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found in shallow grave in Alabama

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office

(CNN) — Police discovered the body of missing Florida woman Cassie Carli in Alabama, the Santa Rosa County sheriff said Sunday.

Police found her body buried in a shallow grave.

Carli, 37, was last seen on March 27 when she met Marcus Spanevelo — the father of her 4-year-old daughter — for a child exchange in the parking lot of a Navarre Beach restaurant, authorities said. The next day, she was reported missing.

Investigators said Carli’s purse and car were recovered Tuesday on a “boat overflow ramp” near the restaurant.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Saturday that Spanevelo had been arrested in Lebanon, Tennessee, by state troopers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said in a news conference Sunday that the Major Crimes Unit had traveled over 1,500 miles in a week, searching for evidence relating to Carli’s disappearance.

“We discovered her body while executing a search warrant in Alabama. It was in a barn, in a shallow grave,” Johnson told reporters.

According to the sheriff, police were not yet revealing what led them to the location Saturday evening, but that the property was linked to Spanevelo “in a roundabout way.”

An autopsy is scheduled to happen today in Alabama, Johnson said. Her identity was “confirmed by a tattoo,” the sheriff said.

He said Carli’s family was “crushed” after he notified them of death in person on Sunday.

“It gives them some closure that they know where’s she’s at now. But still it’s their daughter … daughter and sister and it is terrible,” Johnson said.

Carli’s daughter was located Wednesday with Spanevelo in Birmingham, Alabama. On Sunday, Johnson said that she was safe and with family, according to CNN.

Spanevelo is being held in Tennessee and faces charges of tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence, the sheriff’s office said.

It’s currently not clear if he had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.

Spanevelo allegedly took Carli’s phone “and basically got rid of it,” Johnson said in a news conference Sunday.

When asked if Spanevelo had cooperated with investigators, the sheriff said “absolutely not.”

“He was totally uncooperative, he never cooperated at all with us,” he said. “It’s your baby’s mother and she’s missing and you’re not going to cooperate with authorities — that’s kind of tell-tale,” he said.

Johnson said police believe Spanevelo had acted alone.

The State Attorney’s Office said if Spanevelo did not waive extradition it could take about 30 days to return him to Florida.

Johnson said any potential additional charges are pending the results of the autopsy. He said he was unaware of any previous criminal record on Spanevelo.

The sheriff praised the Major Crimes Unit for its work on the case.

“They went over 1,500 miles in this investigation, multiple search warrants on cars, phones, houses, properties, I just cannot speak highly enough about them,” he said. “We hate it that Cassie has passed away but it’s good to get closure for the family.”

Johnson said investigations are ongoing.

