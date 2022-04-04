ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Collierville writer — and former SWAT team member — releases latest thriller

By Peggy Burch
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdBTf_0eytPCOn00

Joshua Hood is the author of “The Treadstone Transgression” from Putnam, part of Robert Ludlum’s Operation Treadstone series. (Courtesy Putnam, photo credit Beth Lee)

Joshua Hood says one look at his newborn son convinced him to quit his job, a decision that’s not mysterious when you consider that he was a SWAT team sniper at the time.

He had recently come off a harrowing night when he used two tourniquets and a newly invented iTClamp on a man who’d been shot through the leg with a high-caliber military rifle.

“I not only got an award for saving the guy’s life; I wrote an article about it for the Journal of Emergency Medical Services,” Hood says.

Then he jokingly understates another life-changing effect of exposure to violence on the job: “At my son’s birth I thought, ‘There might be safer ways to make a living.’”

Since then, Hood, 42, who lives in Collierville, has switched to writing military and espionage thrillers full-time.

In the past three years, he’s produced three titles in the world of Robert Ludlum’s Operation Treadstone, the latest of which — “The Treadstone Transgression” (Putnam) — comes out Tuesday, April 5. Hood will appear at Novel in Laurelwood to talk about his book at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.

Ludlum, creator of the genetically enhanced fictional super-assassin Jason Bourne, died in 2001, and while other writers continued his Bourne series, Hood was chosen by the estate and publisher to expand the action in Ludlum’s covert CIA world of Operation Treadstone.

With his protagonist Adam Hayes, Hood says, he had to figure out, as he wrote for the website CrimeReads , “How to Create a New Character in the Long Shadow of Jason Bourne.”

“When I began writing, it was with the idea that whatever Bourne was, Hayes would be the opposite,” Hood wrote. “If Bourne couldn’t remember, then Hayes couldn’t forget. If Bourne was a loner, then Hayes would have a family, but perhaps most important of all, if Jason Bourne was a scalpel then my job was to make Adam Hayes a sledgehammer.”

He ended that essay by advising readers to “find out why neither James Bond or Jason Bourne want to meet Adam Hayes in a dark alley.”

Hood can claim hard-won familiarity with life on a battlefield and the tactical use of military weapons. After he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Memphis, he spent five years in the 82nd Airborne Division. His parachute infantry regiment fought in Iraq from 2005-2006, and as a regiment squad leader in Afghanistan, he was decorated for his part in Operation Furious Pursuit.

After leaving the service, Hood joined the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT (special weapons and tactics) team. He worked with them from 2011 to 2017, a period when he also wrote his “Search and Destroy” thrillers: “Clear by Fire” and “Warning Order.”

“In Memphis, you work a lot of overtime, see a lot of things. You’re working 60 hours a week, and you never know when you’re gonna be called,” he says. “My son changed my whole perspective on life. I had this feeling that you bring all this trash to the house.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYChH_0eytPCOn00

In “The Treadstone Transgression,” Hood’s protagonist Adam Hayes is recovering from the brutal assaults he endured in Africa during his previous venture, “The Treadstone Exile.” Hayes is hoping to slip into an anonymous life free of black ops with his wife and son on a remote New Mexico ranch, where his top priority at the outset is planning his son’s fourth birthday.

That dream of the simple life ends when a helicopter carrying the Treadstone director and an enforcer drops down on his property with the traditional call for just one last job. Hayes soon lands in Haiti — by blowing up the engine of the plane he’s on and jumping out a window — and faces a barrage of hostile forces reacting to a CIA agent’s assassinations of a Haitian intelligence commander and two cops. Hayes needs to extract that agent and a flash drive that her source tells her will provide “the intelligence coup of the century.”

A cover blurb by Mark Greaney calls Hood’s Treadstone work an “intense and electrifying espionage adventure” — words from a man who knows the business. Greaney, the Memphis-based writer whose “Gray Man” series of spy thrillers inspired a Netflix film to be released this year, wrote three novels with Tom Clancy in Clancy’s Jack Ryan series. After the author’s death in 2013, Greaney wrote four more Clancy-universe books.

Hood and Greaney are friends — “to have someone doing the same thing in the same milieu, in the same town, it’s kind of a rare thing,” Hood says. “I developed a reputation because of the military for authentic, fast-paced books,” but the offer to work in the Ludlum franchise “came out of the blue” after he and Greaney had just attended the same writer’s conference.

“Ludlum’s legacy is in terrific hands,” Greaney said by text message. “Josh is a great friend, too. We’ve traveled overseas together doing location research on our own books, and we’re always bouncing story ideas off each other over the phone or in person.”

For “Treadstone Transgression,” Hood did not travel to Haiti, a country in upheaval after a series of earthquakes and hurricanes and the assassination of its president.

“It’s one of the most difficult places I could have chosen,” Hood says.

“People are living in this terrible poverty — cholera, shanty towns. How does no one really talk about that?” says the author, adding, “I want these books to have a conscience.”

He also finds it astonishing that a suffering country so close geographically to the United States might be known only as a cruise destination by some.

“All these people go on Caribbean cruises. They dock and Haiti’s wonderful. It kind of blew me away.”

And there’s one other consideration that influenced his decision to conduct his latest research remotely: His son is 5 now, and his daughter is 18 months old, “so my wife’s not as adventurous with where I go.”

Joshua Hood, author of “Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Transgression” (Putnam), will appear at Novel in Laurelwood at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, to talk about his book.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

New Top Gun movie trailer is out – here it is

A new trailer for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming film “Top Gun: Maverick” was released on Tuesday with the promise of a “guaranteed adrenaline rush.”. “Guaranteed adrenaline rush. #TopGun: Maverick is FINALLY coming to theatres May 27,” Paramount said along with the trailer. “Watch the NEW official trailer now!”
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
MOVIES
mensjournal.com

HBO Releases First Trailer for ‘We Own This City’ From ‘The Wire’ Creator

Fans of gritty HBO dramas like The Deuce and The Wire now have a new show to look forward to: We Own This City. The first teaser trailer for the six-hour limited series debuted today, and it explores the rampant corruption and abuse within the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, as well as the federal investigation that exposed it. Jon Bernthal plays one of the central characters in the show, but some of the biggest stars are behind the camera. George Pelecanos and David Simon—alums of The Deuce and The Wire, among other hit HBO shows—are both involved with this new project.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Collierville, TN
City
Memphis, TN
ComicBook

Who Plays Master Chief in the Halo TV Series?

The Halo TV Series is now streaming on Paramount+, finally bringing the landmark video game series to live-action. The iconic hero of the Halo franchise is the legendary Master Chief, who is the pinnacle of the UNSC's SPARTAN super-soldier program. Fans know Master Chief from his signature green armor and golden visor – as well as the hero's view of the world through his helmet. However, the Halo TV series is no First-Person Shooter game and the show's version of Master Chief needs a competent actor to center and ground the series.
TV SERIES
Deadline

DeMane Davis To Direct NBC Pilot ‘Found’ From Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Berlanti Productions

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: DeMane Davis, who has directed episodes of Queen Sugar and Netflix’s Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker, has been tapped to helm NBC pilot Found. Davis will direct the pilot episode of the missing-persons drama, which comes from Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV. It reunites the director with Berlanti, with whom she worked on episodes of Netflix’s You and The Red Line. It comes after Davis recently signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group and extends a relationship that began in 2017 when Ava DuVernay...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton in Amazon’s ‘All the Old Knives’: Film Review

What starts out with the promise of a modern take on Three Days of the Condor-type territory — with an American intelligence agency looking for a scapegoat to erase an international embarrassment — ends up boxing itself into a two-character, single-setting compartment that could almost be a stage play in All the Old Knives. Despite the static nature of much of the action, the classy leads and European sophistication of Danish filmmaker Janus Metz’s elegant direction make this adaptation of spy novelist Olen Steinhauer’s 2015 book of the same name sufficiently compelling to find a streaming audience on Amazon, where...
MOVIES
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy