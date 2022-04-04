ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA

Local resident reacts to emergency closure of bridge in Pointe Coupee Parish

By Michael Scheidt
brproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Chenal Bridge was closed for repairs on Thursday, March 31. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the “closure is necessary due to bridge deficiencies.”. A picture of the bridge can be seen below, courtesy of Virginia...

www.brproud.com

