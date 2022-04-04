East Ridge Park Renovations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crew teams from across the country travel to Melton Lake Park in Oak Ridge to travel on a pristine straight away that is perfect for rowing. Crew is a difficult sport to master, teams of upwards of 10 member must act in unison to row themselves faster than all other boats on the water. It seems straight-forward enough, but one member being less than half a second off will cost even nationally ranked clubs. With such high stakes, crew teams will train as much as they can throughout the year which brings a lot of northern clubs to our backyard to train at Melton Lake Park.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO