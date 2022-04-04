ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

One Dead, One Recovered In Delaware State Park Boating Accident

 2 days ago

DELAWARE – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) reported Saturday that it had recovered a body from the lake at Delaware State Park after a week-long search. The Delaware County Sheriff’s...

