2022’s Remarkable Woman is LaVonne Jarrow

KGET, Dignity Health , and Clinica Sierra Vista are proud to recognize the Remarkable Women we have here in Kern County. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Over the last four weeks, KGET along with Dignity Health and Clinica Sierra Vista has highlighted some truly remarkable women in Kern County. Women who lead, serve and support others.

Women like LaVonne Jarrow, the kitchen manager at The Mission at Kern County; Shirley Nicholas the director of special education at Bakersfield City School District; Elena LaRoque the controller at Bakersfield Hyundai; and Caryl Curless, longtime librarian and teacher at Heritage Christian Schools.

We are proud to announce that the remarkable woman who will get $1k to the charity of her choice and be named Bakersfield’s Remarkable woman for 2022 is LaVonne Jarrow, The Mission’s Kitchen Manager.

