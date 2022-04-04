ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

2022’s Remarkable Woman is LaVonne Jarrow

By Mason Rockfellow
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YvvFq_0eytNrn800

KGET, Dignity Health , and Clinica Sierra Vista are proud to recognize the Remarkable Women we have here in Kern County. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Over the last four weeks, KGET along with Dignity Health and Clinica Sierra Vista has highlighted some truly remarkable women in Kern County. Women who lead, serve and support others.

Women like LaVonne Jarrow, the kitchen manager at The Mission at Kern County; Shirley Nicholas the director of special education at Bakersfield City School District; Elena LaRoque the controller at Bakersfield Hyundai; and Caryl Curless, longtime librarian and teacher at Heritage Christian Schools.

We are proud to announce that the remarkable woman who will get $1k to the charity of her choice and be named Bakersfield’s Remarkable woman for 2022 is LaVonne Jarrow, The Mission’s Kitchen Manager.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KGET
KGET

13K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow KGET and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KGET

Child, 9, lost in Kern River still not found

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As of 2:34 p.m. Monday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said they have still not found the 9-year-old who got lost in the Kern River in Keysville on Saturday afternoon. Officials said they received a call around 2:18 p.m. The child had been in the water for about 20 minutes before […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 dead in overnight Oildale fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are dead after a fire in Oildale early Friday morning. City and county firefighters were called to Moneta Avenue near North Chester Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. after multiple reports of fire at a home. Kern County Fire Department Division Chief Cary Wright said one structure was engulfed in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Long-awaited ‘Bakersfield 3’ trial starts Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It began as a missing persons case. Micah Holsonbake was last seen in Bakersfield near the end of March 2018. Then he disappeared. No phone calls or text messages. No sightings around town, or anywhere. His family said he had never gone missing before. They were concerned, wondering what would make […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Deputies looking for at-risk teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County’s Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk juvenile.  Elias Espinoza,14, was last seen on Friday at about 12:00 a.m. on the 900 block of Water Street, wearing a white shirt and red shorts. Espinoza is described as a Hispanic teen, 5’8”, 130 […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Man killed in Oildale identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials have released the name of the man shot to death on Minner Avenue in Oildale early Sunday morning. Derol Louis Del Rio, 62, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4:00 a.m. on the 300 block of Minner Avenue. The Kern County Sheriff’s Officer arrested the suspect, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of shooting woman who rejected his advances

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman agreed to give him a lift when Jose Jasso asked for a ride. She refused, however, when he asked for sex at the end of the trip. Jasso got out of the vehicle, pulled a gun and shot the woman 15 times through the open passenger door, hitting her […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remarkable Woman#Dignity Health#Bakersfield Hyundai#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Child molester sentenced to 50 years to life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of molesting three children was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison. Joel Santiz, 41, was convicted last year of molesting a 9-year old girl in 2013 and two girls between 10 to 12 from 2019 to 2020. One of the girls came forward and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner unable to identify 2 found dead in H Street home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Efforts to identify a male and female found dead earlier this month in a home on H Street have been unsuccessful, coroner’s officials say. Police found the two dead March 2 in the 500 block of H Street after receiving a suspicious circumstances call. Autopsies will be performed to determine how […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man found dead in water well identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose body was found approximately 200 feet down a city water well this week has been identified. The man was identified as 26-year-old Jerome Crystian. His body was found Monday in a well near New Stine Road and Demaret Avenue south of Stockdale Highway. The well had been offline […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
KGET

BPD asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a business robbery on Jan. 22. The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Union Avenue, at the Gold and Silver Trading Company, according to BPD.  The suspects are described as follows: […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ridgecrest man charged with murder, mutilation found competent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Criminal proceedings will resume against a Ridgecrest man accused of killing a woman last year and mutilating her body. Superior Court Judge Chad Louie ruled Daniel Gunnarsson, 21, is now competent to stand trial after undergoing treatment at a state hospital. In determining competency, a judge weighs evidence including reports from […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Wasco State Prison inmate found dead, authorities investigate as a homicide

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Wasco State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Scott Gunter, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. Staff rushed him to the treatment center but he died of his […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Dollar World robber dragged employee as he drove away

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who robbed the Dollar World store on Chester Avenue got in a car and dragged an employee who tried to stop him, police said. Surveillance images of the man were released Wednesday and police asked for help identifying him. The man entered the store March 10, grabbed a few […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy