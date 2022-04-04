Egg Harbor Twp Police Are Looking For the Reebok Man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are searching for a man who they say intentionally set his girlfriend’s house on fire. The fire happened Saturday at a home on Moore Avenue in Knoxville. Neighbors said they saw big flames shooting from the house. And now, only piles of burnt wood are left. Two cats died, and everything is scorched inside. (Story continues below the tweet) ARSON IN KNOXVILLE: Pittsburgh police are searching for Matthew Trapuzzano. According to the criminal complaint, they say he intentionally set his girlfriend’s home on fire. Sadly, two cats died. I’ll have the full story on @KDKA at noon and this...

