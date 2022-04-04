ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Egg Harbor Twp Police Are Looking For the Reebok Man

By Eddie Davis
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for your help identifying a man wearing a Reebok sweatshirt as part of an ongoing investigation. The police have...

catcountry1073.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Wildwood, NJ
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a fatal crash in Gloucester County, authorities said.The crash occurred after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 on Kings Highway at West Tomlin Station Road in East Greenwich Township, initial reports said.An unconfirmed report said that one v4ehicle w…
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Egg
Daily Voice

State Police ID Driver Killed On I-295 In South Jersey

Authorities have released the name of a Camden County man killed when his car struck a concrete barrier in Salem County. Anthony Joy Jr., 58, of Pine Hill, was driving a Nissan Sentra south on Interstate 295 in Carneys Point Township shortly before 8 a.m. on March 20, according to Trooper Charles Marchan, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Seafood
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man held in stabbing

An Atlantic City man arrested for stabbing a man in the chest during a fight was ordered held in jail Monday. Korahn Hinson, 47, is accused of pulling a knife after the 23-year-old victim punched him during a fight over a shower, according to information given during his detention hearing.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Report lists the deadliest road in every New Jersey county

We have arguably some of the deadliest roads in the country right here in New Jersey. How many times while driving to work do you hear Bob Williams or Jill Myra report a fatal crash tying up a New Jersey road, making you late for work, not to mention the poor people who lost their lives driving in New Jersey?
TRAFFIC
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ man killed after dirt bike goes into canal along Route 1

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A man was killed when his dirt bike went off the trail Delaware and Raritan Canal off Route 1 on Monday afternoon. State Park Police spokesman Larry Hajna said first responders removed Oliver Harris, 41, of Trenton, from the canal in Lawrence Township around 3 p.m. Harris was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Looking For Man Accused Of Setting Girlfriend’s Home On Fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are searching for a man who they say intentionally set his girlfriend’s house on fire. The fire happened Saturday at a home on Moore Avenue in Knoxville. Neighbors said they saw big flames shooting from the house. And now, only piles of burnt wood are left. Two cats died, and everything is scorched inside. (Story continues below the tweet) ARSON IN KNOXVILLE: Pittsburgh police are searching for Matthew Trapuzzano. According to the criminal complaint, they say he intentionally set his girlfriend’s home on fire. Sadly, two cats died. I’ll have the full story on @KDKA at noon and this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy