Alleged Runaway Teen Assaults Police Officer In Sheetz Parking Lot: Report

A police officer was hospitalized after an alleged runaway teen assaulted him at a Pennsylvania Sheetz last week, as reported by WJAC citing police.

Johnstown Police Officer Shane Dunn was responding to a call of a boy matching the description of a runaway sitting at a table outside of the Haynes Street Sheetz on Thursday, March 31 around 5 p.m., authorities told the outlet.

A different teen identified himself as the boy's brother, and directed the officer to his brother at a nearby table hiding his face, the outlet says citing police.

The alleged runaway shoved the officer when he approached him, tried to run away, and began violently resisting arrest, the outlet said. Both the officer and the boy hit the ground of the Sheetz parking lot and the boy was able to break free, the outlet says citing police.

Dunn suffered knee injuries and deep cuts on his knees and elbows and was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, the outlet reports.

