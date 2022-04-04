ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

GOP sees opportunity in 2022 election to defeat Blumenthal

By Susan Haigh
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5rzM_0eytNIL300

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal has $7.5 million in campaign cash and enviable name recognition after decades in public office, but Republicans in this Democratic-leaning state still see an opportunity to win a U.S. Senate seat after a roughly 30-year drought.

Top state Republicans are touting Themis Klarides, the former GOP leader in the state House of Representatives, as a formidable challenger with the best chance of capitalizing on the strong national headwinds facing Democrats this election year.

State Democrats remain confident Blumenthal, 76, will win a third six-year term. But if Klarides receives her party’s endorsement in May, it will mark the first time Blumenthal has faced a challenge from such a well-known state politician.

Klarides served more than two decades in the General Assembly, representing Derby, Orange and Woodbridge, and was the first woman to lead the House Republican caucus before retiring in 2021.

The 56-year-old lawyer, former model and bodybuilder who worked as a “ring girl” for the WWE while studying for the bar exam, initially considered running for governor. She announced her pivot to the Senate race in January, saying she believes she can win over voters with her moderate stances on social issues, such as support for abortion and gay rights, and conservative views on fiscal issues.

Van Tassel Warehouse fire:60 years later, memories of fatal Van Tassel Warehouse fire remain vivid in Norwich

“I’ve talked to a lot of unaffiliateds and a lot of Democrats that are really disenchanted with Sen. Blumenthal; disenchanted that he follows party line and he’s partisan in whatever he does,” she said. ”He has not put Connecticut first, and his time has come to retire.”

Blumenthal has publicly avoided commenting on the race, telling The Associated Press — after a recent visit to Poland to learn about the Ukraine war — that he’s focused on doing his job. He has cosponsored bills to limit the purchase of Russian energy and seize luxury assets tied to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“There will be plenty of time to talk about the campaign,” he said.

Martial arts:'She was in control of every match.' Brooklyn 12-year-old wins adult martial arts title.

However, in fundraising appeals, Blumenthal warns his supporters he’s “up against radical Trump-loyalist opponents who want to flip this seat” and says his campaign needs help to ensure Democratic control of the Senate: “With everything from reproductive rights to voting rights to climate justice and more on the line, falling short is not an option.”

Klarides has been both critical and supportive of former President Donald Trump over the years, and said while she has heard from his supporters already, she expects to benefit more from voters’ general frustration.

LGBTQ students:COVID made existing problems worse for LGBTQ students. Can UConn's Rainbow Center help?

National Republicans have not officially weighed in on Connecticut’s Senate race yet, considering there’s still a potential primary. But at least two independent super PACs, which can raise unlimited sums of money, have been formed, signaling that outside groups are interested. One is backing Klarides and the other is supporting Leora Levy, a conservative Republican from Greenwich who is the state’s Republican National Committeewoman and holds other party positions.

Other Republicans vying for the party’s endorsement include Peter Lumaj, a conservative Republican and attorney from Fairfield who has previously run for statewide office; Robert Hyde of Canton, a 2019 congressional candidate who was asked to end that bid by top Republicans following vulgar tweets; John Flynn of Norwalk, a carpenter, painter and former state legislative candidate; and small business owner Nicholas Connors of New Canaan.

Ramadan:The month of Ramadan starts April 2: Here's what to know about the Islamic holiday

Bryan Cafferelli, a member of the Republican State Central Committee, is among those who have urged Republicans to “unify around Themis” and avoid a potentially damaging primary.

Ben Proto, the state’s GOP chair, said President Joe Biden’s slumping approval ratings will boost all Republican candidates in Connecticut, even against a high vote-getter like Blumenthal. He likened the situation to the 1994 midterms, when the GOP took control of Congress and won the Connecticut governor’s race.

“There’s clearly a wave coming,” he said, tying Blumenthal to the Biden administration’s policies on coronavirus mandates, rising inflation and high gas prices. Blumenthal has proposed suspending the federal gas tax.

New business:Franklin landscaping business to open Meyer's Crazy Hollow Creamery. When and where?

Republicans are also likely to attack Blumenthal for attending a December event with ties to the Communist Party. He has said he was not aware of the affiliation.

Blumenthal’s last tight contest was in 2010, his first run for U.S. Senate. Republican Linda McMahon, the former professional wrestling executive, spent $50 million on the race. McMahon’s camp had boasted it was responsible for reporting in The New York Times revealing Blumenthal repeatedly told audiences he served in Vietnam, when he actually remained stateside with the Marine Reserve during the war. Blumenthal apologized, telling voters he “misspoke” and never intended to mislead anyone. While in office, Trump frequently called Blumenthal derogatory names referencing the issue.

Easter 2022:Where are egg hunts, sunrise services, and the Easter Bunny in Eastern CT?

In Connecticut, the GOP faces a challenge when it comes to the numbers. As of October 2021, there were fewer than 465,000 active registered Republicans compared to more than 825,00 active Democrats and 930,000 active unaffiliated voters. Meanwhile, Blumenthal’s supporters say the former U.S. attorney, who began his political career in the General Assembly in 1984 and later served an unprecedented five terms as state attorney general, has built up a tremendous amount of goodwill.

Nancy DiNardo, chair of the state’s Democratic Party, said she isn’t worried at all about Blumenthal.

“The people of Connecticut know the job he has done and appreciate the work that he has done for Connecticut and its citizens,” she said. “He did a phenomenal job as attorney general, and he continues to do a phenomenal job as a U.S. senator.”

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Bulletin
The Bulletin

1K+

Followers

601

Posts

221K+

Views

Follow The Bulletin and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Idaho8.com

Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Woodbridge, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Brooklyn, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Themis Klarides
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Linda Mcmahon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Of Representatives#Gop#Ap#Republicans#Democratic#U S Senate#Democrats#The General Assembly#Orange#Wwe
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema "mocked" Joe Biden and praised GOP at secret right-wing fundraiser, new book claims

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) cracked jokes about President Joe Biden and lavished praise onto House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) and Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) while attending a private fundraiser sometime after Biden was elected, according to an upcoming book. Excerpts from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Will the GOP Dump Trump?

This is a free edition of Wait, What?, a newsletter about politics, the far right, and the things you should be noticing. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Donald Trump withers in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Independent

‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and wife are part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

CNN's Cillizza slammed for saying Republicans are now 'much' more conservative than Democrats are liberal

Critics slammed CNN's Chris Cillizza Wednesday for saying Republicans have gotten to be "much more" conservative than Democrats have grown more liberal. Cillizza pointed to a Pew Research Center report in his write-up, headlined, "Yes, Its Republicans' fault Congress is so Polarized." The report found that Democrats have only grown "marginally" more liberal since the 1970s. Republicans, he wrote, "have grown significantly more conservative."
U.S. POLITICS
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

1K+
Followers
601
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy