Win free food for a year at this popular SLC burger chain’s grand reopening

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Want the chance to win free food for a year?

Head on down to Wendy’s in Salt Lake City to celebrate the grand reopening of a newly remodeled restaurant located at 1090 South 3000 West.

The event will take place this Saturday, April 9.

The first 100 customers in line to make a purchase by 10:30 a.m. will get the chance to win free Wendy’s for an entire year.

(Courtesy of Wendy’s)

The newly remodeled restaurant features modern aesthetics with brighter dining areas and multiple seating options including booths and lounge seating.

Visitors can now enjoy a Wi-Fi bar and a Coca-Cola Freestyle soda machine.

To check out the store location and hours, click here.

