ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Questlove, other Philly natives win big at Grammys

By Kyw Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Swfv_0eytNB9y00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) Questlove is halfway to joining a small club shared by the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The Philly-born musician and producer took home an Oscar last week for his directorial debut in “Summer of Soul.” A week later, he picked up his sixth Grammy award for the same documentary.

The Roots member still needs an Emmy and a Tony to gain EGOT status, but he’s already made headway in those arenas. In 2011, he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in the Outstanding New Approaches category for “Nickelodeon Presents History and Heritage,” which featured animated shorts celebrating the historical achievements of people of color.

And, one of his previous Grammy nominations was on the “Hamilton” cast album in 2016, which hopefully means he’ll one day get to join a musical from the jump and snatch a well-deserved Tony Award.

In all, Questlove has been nominated 17 times at the Grammys and won six. He was also the musical director for the Academy Awards in 2020 and 2021.

Questlove wasn't the only Philadelphian who won big Sunday night. Jazz musician Christian McBride won Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album for "Jimmy, Wes and Oliver."

“Nobody ever plays jazz because we think we’re going to get rich,” McBride told KYW Newsradio in an interview a few months ago. “We do it because we love it.”

McBride, who enlisted fellow CAPA graduate and Philadelphia jazz musician Joey DeFrancesco to play on the record, has won eight Grammys, and has been nominated 15 times.

“Most likely no jazz musician will ever fill up Citizens Bank Park,” said McBride, “not playing jazz at least. But that’s ok. We don’t mind that. We just want to be able to make the music that we can make and have people who enjoy it continue to enjoy it.”

R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan was also awarded both the Best R&B Performance and Album, and Philadelphia Orchestra conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin took home a Grammy for Best Orchestral Performance.

Related Jawncast episode: Happenings for Philadelphia Theatre Week:

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio

14K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Vibe

Erykah Badu Responds To Backlash Over Her Smokin Grooves Set

Click here to read the full article. Smokin Grooves took over Downtown Los Angeles this past Saturday (March 19). Fans jammed in awe of featured headliners like Nas, The Roots, Miguel, Jhené Aiko, India. Arie, Musiq Soulchild, Angie Stone, and more. However, the headlining set from Erykah Badu resulted in a slew of controversy. The Baduizm singer reportedly took the stage last, and performed for only about 30 minutes. Attendees claim she stated, “I ain’t gon’ waste y’all time,” before walking off the stage. One witness took to Twitter to reveal the festival promoters cut Badu’s sound because it was past curfew,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
thebrag.com

Watch Nas perform career-spanning medley at the 2022 Grammys

It’s one of the most egregious oversights of the Grammys that Nas only won his first award in 2021. The legendary rapper has been nominated for 15 Grammys, stretching back to 1997 when he was up for Best Rap Solo Performance for ‘If I Ruled the World’ (he lost to LL Cool J for ‘Hey Lover’). He finally triumphed last year for Best Rap Album for King’s Disease, beating out the likes of Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist (Alfredo) and Jay Electronica (A Written Testimony).
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Joey Defrancesco
Person
John Legend
Person
Questlove
Person
Christian Mcbride
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Embraces The "Sunshine" On New Song With Lil Wayne & Childish Gambino

Atlanta-based hip-hop artist Latto released her new full-length studio album, 777, on Friday (March 25) with features from 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Nardo Wick, and more. One of the standout songs on the record is her new collaboration with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino, "Sunshine." Arriving on the...
MUSIC
SFGate

‘The Women of Def Jam,’ 24-Track Compilation Drops Today

In celebration of Women’s History Month, “The Women of Def Jam ,” a 24-track compilation showcasing some of the top female artists in the history of the world’s premier hip-hop record label, has been released today. Available now as a triple-LP boxed set, the album’s tracklist ranges from Nikki D, Foxy Brown, Boss, and Ashanti to Amerie, Teyana Taylor, Alessia Cara, Rapsody and Jhené Aiko.
MUSIC
Complex

Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Grammy Awards#Grammy Nominations#Kyw Newsradio#Oscar#Roots#Egot#The Academy Awards#Philadelphian
POPSUGAR

Nas's First-Ever Grammys Solo Performance Was a Medley of Hits

Nas's performance at this year's Grammy Awards was a pure celebration of hip-hop. The rap icon hit the stage on April 3 to perform a medley of some of his greatest hits, including "I Can," "Made You Look," "One Mic," and "Rare." The 16-time-nominated artist was up for two awards this year: best rap album for "King's Disease II" and best rap song for his feature on DMX's "Bath Salts" alongside JAY-Z. Nas's music has been recognized by the Recording Academy on numerous occasions, but the rap star didn't clinch his first win until last year — winning best rap album for "King's Disease."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Phife Dawg’s Posthumous Album ‘Forever’ Is a Beautiful Tribute to a Hip-Hop Legend

Click here to read the full article. Any posthumous album is, by its nature, haunting — the sound of ghosts on wax forever floating in a state between unfinished project and final-ever recordings. But in the case of Phife Dawg, who died in 2016 at the age of 45 from diabetes complications, that purgatorial sense feels particularly cruel. At the time of his death, the rapper born Malik Taylor had reunited — albeit tenuously — with New York hip-hop icons A Tribe Called Quest. That reunion led to Tribe’s final album, the excellent We Got It From Here … Thank...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Thanks 21 Savage For Getting Him His First Grammy Award

The Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night but some of the biggest stars in hip-hop were notably missing, despite their nominations. Kanye West and Drakeweren't in the crowd last night, nor was Cardi B, who was nominated for Best Rap Performance for "Up." J. Cole didn't pull up either, but that's because of prior engagements. The return of Dreamville Fest took place in Raleigh, NC this weekend where some of the biggest artists -- Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, etc. -- hit the stage.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Pete Davidson Raps About Loving Short Movies in ‘SNL’ Music Video With Gunna and Simon Rex

Click here to read the full article. One of the highlights of the April 2 episode of “Saturday Night Live” was the return of Pete Davidson, who had missed a few previous episodes due to a busy film shooting schedule. Luckily, he was in the mood to rap, praising his love for time-efficient cinema in the music video for “Short-Ass Movie.” The sketch showcases Davidson’s opinion that the long runtimes of films like “The Batman” (2022) and “Heat” (1995) cause bathroom accidents and friends to fall asleep after 20 minutes, while there are many genius works enhanced by their short runtimes. Perhaps...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Kanye West, the Weeknd, and Lil Baby Win Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammys

Kanye West, the Weeknd, and Lil Baby have won the Best Melodic Rap Performance award at the 2022 Grammys for their Donda song “Hurricane.” They beat out fellow nominees J. Cole (“Pride Is the Devil” with Lil Baby), Doja Cat (“Need to Know”), Lil Nas X (“Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow), and Tyler, the Creator (“WusYaName” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign).
MUSIC
Stereogum

Pusha T – “Neck & Wrist” (Feat. Jay-Z & Pharrell Williams)

Pusha T has been steadily releasing new singles, the Kanye-produced “Diet Coke” and Nigo collab “Hear Me Clearly,” both of which he promised would be featured on “the Ye side” of a new album, his first since 2018’s Daytona. Now, we’re getting “Neck & Wrist” which is produced by Pharrell Williams and features Jay-Z.
CELEBRITIES
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy