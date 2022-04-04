Wind Advisory issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calhoun; Lafayette; Pontotoc; Union The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Northern Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi Northwestern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Union County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 525 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Banner, or 14 miles east of Water Valley, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Bruce, Ecru, Cambridge, Randolph, Etta, Banner, Tula, Denmark, Pinedale, Paris, Thaxton, Algoma, Toccopola, Robbs, Hortontown, Keel, Esperanza, Endville and Cherry Creek. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
