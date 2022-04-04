ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The best signings for Championship sides on Football Manager 2022

By Tom Gott
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The best signings for Championship sides on Football Manager...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Charlotte FC sign Quinn McNeill through 2022 MLS season

Charlotte FC have signed midfielder Quinn McNeill through the 2022 Major League Soccer season with options on 2023 through 2025. He joins the expansion team after spending the 2022 campaign on loan with USL Championship side Charlotte Independence. The two clubs signed an affiliate agreement for the year, allowing players with an MLS contract to be loaned back and forth between teams.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Manager#Free Agents#Montreal#Isi Photos#Gettyimages
SkySports

David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this midweek? Find out here... Peterborough vs Luton, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button. Peterborough were emphatically beaten by Middlesbrough at the weekend to halt any hope of building some momentum off the back...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Carter-Vickers, Tottenham, Tierney, Arsenal, Hagi, Fraisl, Aberdeen, Hibs, Dundee, St Johnstone, Gallacher

Celtic are edging closer to landing on-loan United States centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers permanently in the summer despite solid interest in the 24-year-old from Burnley, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with talks ongoing with Tottenham Hotspur over a £6m option to buy that could rise to £10m with future add-ons. (Daily Record)
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

CF Montreal re-sign Zachary Brault-Guillard through the end of 2023

CF Montreal have extended the contract of defender Zachary Brault-Guillard, keeping him at the Canadian MLS side through the end of the 2023 season with two additional options for 2024 and 2025. “After having seen Zachary log many minutes last season, which was new to him, the club sought to...
MLS
90min

Jaylin Lindsey signs new Charlotte FC deal through 2024

Charlotte FC defender Jaylin Lindsey has signed a new contract through 2024 with an option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday. The 22-year-old right-back has played every single minute of Charlotte's inaugural MLS season so far, leading the team for blocks (13) and sitting third for interceptions (9). Lindsey -...
MLS
90min

NE Revolution sign goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to a three-year contract

The New England Revolution have added goalkeeper Djordje Petrović to the roster for an undisclosed fee. The player joins from Serbian SuperLiga club FK Čukarički on a three-year Major League Soccer contract with an additional one-year option. “Djordje is a welcomed addition to our roster. He is...
MLS
90min

Gonzalo Pineda pleased with early Almada/Moreno partnership in Atlanta United win

Three points on the road are always welcome, but Atlanta United's victory away at DC United on Saturday certainly wasn't pretty. The Five Stripes had to ride some early pressure at Audi Field, with the hosts pressing high and hard, looking to catch the visitors off-balance. To their credit, Atlanta United didn't break and made it through the onslaught unscathed which is an achievement in itself given this team's failings on the road in recent years.
MLS
90min

90min

138
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy