PHOTOS: Car crash on Route 146 in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Clifton Park Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car accident on Route 146 and Maxwell Drive. Fire Crews performed a minor extrication to rescue the patient.

















The fire department says there were minor injuries to the victim. Fire crews also assisted with cleaning up fluids in the roadway.

