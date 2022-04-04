ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

PHOTOS: Car crash on Route 146 in Clifton Park

By Michael O'Brien
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Clifton Park Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car accident on Route 146 and Maxwell Drive. Fire Crews performed a minor extrication to rescue the patient.

The fire department says there were minor injuries to the victim. Fire crews also assisted with cleaning up fluids in the roadway.

