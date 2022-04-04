ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

New Protections For Coastal Areas; 126 Accident; Flu/COVID; Rhododendron Festival Planning

By George Henry
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon has added new protections to unique areas along the southern coast teeming with life. Protections are already in place along the coast for the Snowy Plover who nests along several points on Florence’s coast. The state Land Conservation and Development Commission has added the Coquille Point Marine Garden near Bandon...

