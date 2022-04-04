ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Graham says if GOP were in charge, Jackson wouldn’t have been nominee

By Jordain Carney
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9Z0p_0eytJITt00
Tweet

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) indicated on Monday that Senate Republicans wouldn’t have accepted Ketanji Brown Jackson as a Supreme Court pick if they controlled the Senate and sent a warning shot about how Republicans will treat any Supreme Court nominees in 2023 or 2024.

“If we get back the Senate and we’re in charge of this body and there is judicial openings, we will talk to our colleagues on the other side. But if we were in charge, she would not have been before this committee. You would have had somebody more moderate than this,” Graham said during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting.

Graham’s comments come as he’s set to vote “no” on Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination — the first time he’ll oppose a Supreme Court pick since joining the Senate.

Republicans previously refused to move Merrick Garland’s 2016 Supreme Court nomination, arguing that it was in line with how Supreme Court nominees had been treated in a presidential election year when the White House and the Senate were controlled by different parties. If Republicans had kept control of the Senate after the 2020 election, that would give them the ability to similarly have refused to take up whoever President Biden nominated to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer.

If Republicans had kept control of the Senate, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) was expected to be chairman of the committee, and he’s likely to become chairman if Republicans win back the Senate in the November midterm elections.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said that he would not let President Biden fill a Supreme Court seat in 2024.

“I think in the middle of a presidential election, if you have a Senate of the opposite party of the president, you have to go back to the 1880s to find the last time a vacancy was filled. So I think it’s highly unlikely,” McConnell told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt in 2021.

McConnell has declined to say how he would treat a Supreme Court vacancy that arises in 2023.

Graham, however, indicated that Republicans could take a hard line on moving Biden’s judicial nominees if they take back the Senate in November.

“I want you to know right now the process you started to go to a simple majority vote is going to rear its head here pretty soon where we’re in charge, then we’ll talk about judges differently,” he said.

Republicans voted in 2017 to get rid of the 60-vote hurdle for Supreme Court nominees, following a step Democrats took for lower-court nominees in 2013.

Democrats immediately seized on Graham’s comments, arguing that they underscored why Democrats need to keep control of the majority in the Senate November election.

“If Senate Republicans had their way, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court would not even have received a hearing,” said Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) spokesperson Nora Keefe.

“Republicans’ shameful and relentless attacks on a nominee as qualified as Judge Jackson reinforce the stakes of this year’s election and will remind voters why we must defend and expand our Democratic Senate majority with the power to confirm Supreme Court justices,” she added.

Comments / 635

Harry Fontenot
2d ago

....and how is this news? The gop have hundreds of incredibly unqualified judicial candidates just waiting to be called up.

Reply(145)
283
Robert Mitchell
2d ago

Ms Jackson by far is the most qualified person that will sit on the Supreme Court in history!! She has all the qualifications and it's sad that thisis coming to a bunch of old White men that don't want to see a Black woman Hoover over them unless its a situation they want.. This country and the GOP needs to stop....

Reply(16)
129
Lynn Ann Jaskowiak
2d ago

BFD..Lindsay..pick up your skirts and kick rocks...your kind ( member of a dangerous Cult) have no place in The Peoples House.

Reply(4)
169
Related
Indianapolis Recorder

Smith: ‘I’m sorry, (Judge) Jackson’

The political theater surrounding the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court has often been equally amusing and frustrating, especially because the outcome is pre-determined given Democratic control of the Senate. The only suspense is whether any Republicans will vote for her. Presidents have made 165...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Hugh Hewitt
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Lindsey Graham
Elite Daily

Megan Rapinoe Called Out Mitch McConnell's Tweet About Ketanji Brown Jackson

Even though Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearings ended on March 24, some people are seriously fed up with the way Jackson was treated throughout the hearings — including soccer star Megan Rapinoe. After Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican minority leader in the Senate, tweeted he would not be voting to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court, Rapinoe called out the senator for his support of Brett Kavanaugh during his controversial Supreme Court hearing in 2018, and addressed what she says his refusal to elect Jackson actually means. If you think there’s a chance the senator may change his mind, Megan Rapinoe’s tweet about Mitch McConnell and Ketanji Brown Jackson says it all.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Democratic Senate#Gop#Supreme Court#The White House
MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

The GOP laid a trap for Ketanji Brown Jackson. Don't fall for it!

What does Ketanji Brown Jackson think about packing the Supreme Court?. It doesn't matter in the slightest. Senate Republicans are expected to make court-packing an issue at confirmation hearings for Jackson, President Biden's nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the high court. (The hearings begin today.) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been signaling his interest in the issue for weeks. When asked if she would "defend the court" by announcing her opposition to adding seats, McConnell said, "she wouldn't do that."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr shamed for tweet about paedophiles following Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing

Donald Trump Jr sparked a swift backlash on social media after claiming Democrats were trying to “secure the paedophile vote” during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing.Republican senators were accused of repeatedly trying to “smear” Ms Jackson for being soft on child sexual abuse imagery cases during her time on lower courts this week.In the face of the ongoing attacks, Ms Jackson has passionately defended her record, and said it was Congress’s job to set sentencing guidelines.On Thursday, Mr Trump Jr tweeted: “Democrats really doing their best to secure the pedophile vote for future elections this week.”“Just when you thought...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Elite Daily

The Senate Vote On Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS Confirmation Could Come So Soon

Before Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson can make history as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States, she has to make it through an intense vetting process — namely, her Senate confirmation hearings, and following confirmation vote. While the hearings ended on March 24, Jackson and her supporters are still staring down the vote that would confirm her. So, when will the Senate vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court? Here’s what the timeline looks like so far.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

529K+
Followers
64K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy