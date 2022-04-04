ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Mindfulness: What is it?

sanjuancollege.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us to learn more about what mindfulness is and...

www.sanjuancollege.edu

Comments / 0

Daily Californian

Simple tips to practice mindfulness in everyday life

One of the biggest misconceptions about meditation is the belief that it’s an isolated practice that starts and ends on a meditation cushion or chair. I’d like to explore some of the ways we can carry meditative practices into our daily lives, especially as the semester ramps up in difficulty. The following practices are perfect for beginners who haven’t practiced meditation before. Better yet, you can implement them anywhere, whether it be seated in a lecture hall, eating lunch on Memorial Glade or walking to your next class. Don’t worry: There isn’t any exclusive or esoteric formula to becoming more mindful but rather extremely simple habits that develop over time through consistency and practice.
MindBodyGreen

3 Hacks To Get Your Brain To Love Exercise, From A Neuroscientist

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Look, we've all been there: You're familiar with the benefits of regular exercise, you pencil in time for a workout, maybe you even have your sneakers all laced up and ready to go—and yet, you just can't get yourself to head out the door. You may tell yourself the couch is too comfortable; that new Netflix series is calling your name; or the oft-repeated promise, I'll start tomorrow.
News Channel Nebraska

Treating Depression with Meditation

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/treating-depression-with-meditation/. People who don’t suffer from depression experience sadness in temporary bursts if they are presented with a difficult situation, such as the loss of a loved one. Afterwards, they are able to return to their happy state of mind. However, when a person is depressed, they dwell on sad moments. Releasing them becomes increasingly difficult, and this can lead to major episodes of depression. Research has also proven that high levels of stress can lead to depression as well. It doesn’t matter if the stress is from a positive or negative situation either. For instance, an engaged woman might experience depression from the stress of planning a wedding that she is looking forward to. The overwhelming list of things to do piles on too much pressure, and it just becomes too much to bare. Some people have chemical imbalances in their bodies that can lead to depression too.
EverydayHealth.com

What Is Mindful Eating? A Detailed Beginner’s Guide

As popular as diets are, they aren't always sustainable or holistically healthy, including emotionally. They often come with a long list of rules and, by some measures, can encourage self-punishing habits. If you've had this experience, here's some welcome news: There’s a real movement toward nondiet approaches. "People are...
Bill Abbate

The Mind Stretch

Have you done your stretching exercises today? No, not that kind of stretching, the other kind. While stretching can be great for your body, stretching your mind can be great as well. How often do you stretch your mind?
shefinds

The Nighttime Habit That’s Completely Ruining Your Sleep, According To Doctors

According to The Sleep Foundation, 35% of adults report getting less than seven hours of sleep per night. Many of us don’t get enough sleep, and it can be attributed to everything from stress to caffeine to your diet. However, one thing that also plays a big role in your sleep quality is your sleep hygiene. Sleep hygiene is a phrase used to refer to the collection of habits that you follow before bed and can include: what you eat before bed, the temperature of your room, the amount of light in your room, and even the activities you do before sleep. Habits are everything, so making sure your nighttime routine promotes relaxation is key. We asked Dr. Olivia Audrey, a board-certified naturopathic doctor, what habit you may include in your nighttime routine that could be negatively affecting your sleep.
CBS Chicago

It's World Sleep Day; here are tips for better sleep

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's world sleep day!Sponsored by the World Sleep Society, the theme this year is "quality sleep, sound mind, happy world."CBS 2' s Audrina Bigos turned to an expert from Northwestern Medicine to ask, how do you improve your sleep?Dr. Justin Fiala said consistency is key and so is listening to your body."If you body is falling asleep at a certain time, it might be that is its natural bed time," Fiala said. "From that standpoint you don't really gain anything from staying in bed and hour beforehand." He said if you are reading or distracting yourself before bed to...
Delish

15 Best Healthy Late-Night Snacks, According To A Nutritionist

We’ve all experienced it — you’re about to call it a night (maybe you’ve even already crawled into bed!) when your stomach enters the conversation with a loud rumbling and grumbling that’s definitely saying, “feed me!” Now what? Maybe you’ve heard warnings that pre-bed snacking will mess with your sleep or cause you to gain unwanted weight, or perhaps you’re all aboard the bedtime snack train but aren’t quite sure what to eat.
US News and World Report

How Long Does It Take to Build Muscle?

Building muscles is a process – but you can do things to speed it up. Everyone knows that bulking up and building strong muscles doesn't happen overnight. But if after weeks of working hard in the weight room, you flex in the mirror and see only a little bump, you might get frustrated and lose motivation.
WNDU

Medical Moment: How muscle memory influences exercise

(WNDU) - COVID has forced many people to take time off from the gym. When you’re on a hiatus, you might be concerned about losing the progress you’ve built. But new research shows your muscles have memories. Muscle memory is the act of committing a specific motor task...
TODAY.com

4 exercises to help your body feel younger

We may not be able to rewind the clock, but certain exercises can make it feel like we are taking a few years off. The best way to make our bodies feel younger? Do any exercise that scares you, says celebrity personal trainer and founder of The Limit, Beth Nicely. “We get more fearful as we age and it’s different for everyone, so whether it’s 10 burpees, dance cardio or using heavier weights — pushing your limits will make you feel younger,” said Beth. “If we don’t give ourselves permission to be challenged, we don’t grow, we deteriorate, and that doesn’t have to be the case!”
LiveScience

Muscle knots: what are they, and how can you treat them?

Many of us will be all too familiar with muscle knots. They’re essentially sore spots that form when bands of muscle become tight and sensitive. You may experience pain all the time or only when you touch the knot. If you sit hunched at a desk most of the day or tend to overdo your training then you’ll be more prone to muscle knots.
shefinds

The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
The Independent

Scientists read brain waves to see what people picture in their mind’s eye

Scientists have figured out a way to decipher the pictures people see in their mind when they imagine something.Working with patients with epilepsy who already had electrodes fitted in the brains, researchers from Osaka University in Japan used electrocorticogram technology to capture participant’s brain waves while they were thinking about an image.Participants were instructed to look at an image while mentally picturing a completely separate image from various categories, such as a “landscape” or “human face”.The electrocorticogram technique allowed the researchers to detect patterns of electrical activity in the brain in real-time during the experiment, which they then used to...
MindBodyGreen

A 12-Minute Hard Things With Ease Yoga Routine, From Tara Stiles

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Tara Stiles.
