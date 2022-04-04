ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Mindfulness: What is it?

sanjuancollege.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us to learn more about what mindfulness is and how...

www.sanjuancollege.edu

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Treating Depression with Meditation

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/treating-depression-with-meditation/. People who don’t suffer from depression experience sadness in temporary bursts if they are presented with a difficult situation, such as the loss of a loved one. Afterwards, they are able to return to their happy state of mind. However, when a person is depressed, they dwell on sad moments. Releasing them becomes increasingly difficult, and this can lead to major episodes of depression. Research has also proven that high levels of stress can lead to depression as well. It doesn’t matter if the stress is from a positive or negative situation either. For instance, an engaged woman might experience depression from the stress of planning a wedding that she is looking forward to. The overwhelming list of things to do piles on too much pressure, and it just becomes too much to bare. Some people have chemical imbalances in their bodies that can lead to depression too.
FITNESS
Daily Californian

Simple tips to practice mindfulness in everyday life

One of the biggest misconceptions about meditation is the belief that it’s an isolated practice that starts and ends on a meditation cushion or chair. I’d like to explore some of the ways we can carry meditative practices into our daily lives, especially as the semester ramps up in difficulty. The following practices are perfect for beginners who haven’t practiced meditation before. Better yet, you can implement them anywhere, whether it be seated in a lecture hall, eating lunch on Memorial Glade or walking to your next class. Don’t worry: There isn’t any exclusive or esoteric formula to becoming more mindful but rather extremely simple habits that develop over time through consistency and practice.
YOGA
MindBodyGreen

3 Hacks To Get Your Brain To Love Exercise, From A Neuroscientist

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Look, we've all been there: You're familiar with the benefits of regular exercise, you pencil in time for a workout, maybe you even have your sneakers all laced up and ready to go—and yet, you just can't get yourself to head out the door. You may tell yourself the couch is too comfortable; that new Netflix series is calling your name; or the oft-repeated promise, I'll start tomorrow.
FITNESS
psychologytoday.com

Breath and Trauma-Healing Exercises

A breath practice right before bed can help to manage intrusive memories and nightmares. Box breathing exercises are quick breath exercises to reduce one's emotional thermometer. A breath exercise during the day can be used to maintain our emotional capacity throughout the day. Trauma has a significant impact on the...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, NM
Lifestyle
City
Farmington, NM
Farmington, NM
Health
Delish

15 Best Healthy Late-Night Snacks, According To A Nutritionist

We’ve all experienced it — you’re about to call it a night (maybe you’ve even already crawled into bed!) when your stomach enters the conversation with a loud rumbling and grumbling that’s definitely saying, “feed me!” Now what? Maybe you’ve heard warnings that pre-bed snacking will mess with your sleep or cause you to gain unwanted weight, or perhaps you’re all aboard the bedtime snack train but aren’t quite sure what to eat.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The Nighttime Habit That’s Completely Ruining Your Sleep, According To Doctors

According to The Sleep Foundation, 35% of adults report getting less than seven hours of sleep per night. Many of us don’t get enough sleep, and it can be attributed to everything from stress to caffeine to your diet. However, one thing that also plays a big role in your sleep quality is your sleep hygiene. Sleep hygiene is a phrase used to refer to the collection of habits that you follow before bed and can include: what you eat before bed, the temperature of your room, the amount of light in your room, and even the activities you do before sleep. Habits are everything, so making sure your nighttime routine promotes relaxation is key. We asked Dr. Olivia Audrey, a board-certified naturopathic doctor, what habit you may include in your nighttime routine that could be negatively affecting your sleep.
HEALTH
CBS Chicago

It's World Sleep Day; here are tips for better sleep

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's world sleep day!Sponsored by the World Sleep Society, the theme this year is "quality sleep, sound mind, happy world."CBS 2' s Audrina Bigos turned to an expert from Northwestern Medicine to ask, how do you improve your sleep?Dr. Justin Fiala said consistency is key and so is listening to your body."If you body is falling asleep at a certain time, it might be that is its natural bed time," Fiala said. "From that standpoint you don't really gain anything from staying in bed and hour beforehand." He said if you are reading or distracting yourself before bed to...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mindfulness#What Is It#Immune System
shefinds

3 Exercises Yoga Instructors Swear By To Promote Increased Fat Burn—They’re So Effective!

Although burning fat and calories is not the biggest indicator of a good workout, it can certainly make a difference when working to achieve the deficit needed for healthy weight loss. Yoga is well known for strengthening and toning the muscles for a more mindful approach to fitness, but that’s not to say that it can’t also be an asset for achieving fat loss and feeling great in your body.
WORKOUTS
US News and World Report

How Long Does It Take to Build Muscle?

Building muscles is a process – but you can do things to speed it up. Everyone knows that bulking up and building strong muscles doesn't happen overnight. But if after weeks of working hard in the weight room, you flex in the mirror and see only a little bump, you might get frustrated and lose motivation.
WORKOUTS
Vogue

3 Simple Steps To Help You Fall Asleep, Fast

The problem with sleep is often that we just don’t get enough of it. One of the most important parts of a healthy lifestyle, it can evade us for many reasons, whether it’s the ordinary stresses of a work day or more significant worries. There’s a lot going on in the world right now, and it can weigh heavily on our minds – and not just in daylight hours.
MENTAL HEALTH
LiveScience

Muscle knots: what are they, and how can you treat them?

Many of us will be all too familiar with muscle knots. They’re essentially sore spots that form when bands of muscle become tight and sensitive. You may experience pain all the time or only when you touch the knot. If you sit hunched at a desk most of the day or tend to overdo your training then you’ll be more prone to muscle knots.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
TODAY.com

4 exercises to help your body feel younger

We may not be able to rewind the clock, but certain exercises can make it feel like we are taking a few years off. The best way to make our bodies feel younger? Do any exercise that scares you, says celebrity personal trainer and founder of The Limit, Beth Nicely. “We get more fearful as we age and it’s different for everyone, so whether it’s 10 burpees, dance cardio or using heavier weights — pushing your limits will make you feel younger,” said Beth. “If we don’t give ourselves permission to be challenged, we don’t grow, we deteriorate, and that doesn’t have to be the case!”
WORKOUTS
WNDU

Medical Moment: How muscle memory influences exercise

(WNDU) - COVID has forced many people to take time off from the gym. When you’re on a hiatus, you might be concerned about losing the progress you’ve built. But new research shows your muscles have memories. Muscle memory is the act of committing a specific motor task...
WORKOUTS
MedicineNet.com

Does Sweating More Mean a Better Workout?

Sweating more does not necessarily mean that you are getting a better workout. In general, sweating means your basal metabolic rate is higher, and you are exerting enough energy to make your muscles work harder. This causes your body to produce more sweat in order to cool down its internal temperature as it evaporates from your skin.
WORKOUTS
Bill Abbate

The Mind Stretch

Have you done your stretching exercises today? No, not that kind of stretching, the other kind. While stretching can be great for your body, stretching your mind can be great as well. How often do you stretch your mind?

Comments / 0

Community Policy