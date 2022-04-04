ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estelle Harris, veteran ‘Seinfield’ star, died over the weekend

By Herb Scribner, @HerbScribner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstelle Harris — who played Estelle Costanza on “Seinfeld” — has died due to natural causes over the weekend. She was 93. What happened: Harris’ family confirmed her death in a statement to Deadline on...

