10 best belt bags and fanny packs of 2022 from lululemon, Gucci, more

Belt bags, fanny packs, waist pack. Whatever you call them, all we know is that they are a must for any and all warm weather adventures.

Belt bags are just that, a pouch that is attached to an adjustable belt, usually with a clip closure that can easily be worn around your waist (above your fanny, so to speak) or draped over your chest, which is the new, trendy way to wear them.

Speaking of trendy, it seems like everyone is rocking the retro belt bags these days. Kylie Jenner reportedly has a collection worth over 50,000, according to a 2019 Page Six article, that we can only imagine has grown since then. Additional stars have been snapped wearing fanny packs including Beyoncé, Kristen Bell and Hailey Bieber to name a few.

If you want to join their ranks and rock a belt bag, now is the perfect time, especially with summer travel coming up and beach days ahead. We rounded up our favorites, from classic and casual fanny packs, those perfect for a fun festival and even some designer options that will elevate any look.

lululemon

Chances are you’ve seen this belt bag everywhere. The lululemon bag is so popular, that it even has its own dedicated review here, to be sure every Post reader has the chance to get their hands on one. This time around, the belt bag comes in six colors, including fun peach and red shades as well as black and gray.

FARFETCH

For the designer look, go with Gucci. This belt bag can be found at Farfetch, for $800 on their site. The bag is a collaboration with hype-brand Supreme, making it even more valuable for the street cred it will bring.

Coach

This belt bag is a classic, and gives a designer look for an affordable price. The Coach belt bag comes in the signature canvas pattern, with the brown and rust colored fabric and trimmings and the classic “C” logo.

Macy's

Why have just one pocket when you could have two? This Michale Kors zipper belt bag is a great one for travel or for when you want to pack a lot into a little cute bag. It comes in three colors, each with two zipper closures and the “MK” logo printed all over.

Kate Spade

There is nothing better than a little black bag to go with your little black dress. Good thing Kate Spade has both. This belt bag is a great one to have on hand, as black matches everything and the dual pocket construction is great for packing all your items safely when on the go.

Note: This bag is on pre-order and will ship by April 8.

Patagonia

This option is perfect for the adventurous type, or those that value style and durability at the same time. The belt bag from Patagonia comes in an array of fun colors that are easy to sport outdoors, each coming with two pockets and an adjustable clip closure to wear around the waist or the chest while on the move.

Madewell

For a minty fresh take on a belt bag, check out this one from Madewell. Not only is the color perfect for spring and summer, but the material is better for the Earth, made of polyester recycled from plastic. The bag also has two compartments and comes in a peachy pink shade, too.

Nordstrom

No need to head to Sweden to get your hands on a Fjällräven fanny pack. This belt bag is sold at Nordstrom and comes in a rainbow of colors, six to be exact. They are $50 each, making them an affordable option for any adventure, especially if it involved water, as these are water-resistant, too.

Herschel

Be hip and practical with this pack from Herschel. The Hip Pack belt bag is a great way to stay organized, as it comes with two zipper pockets and an adjustable strap. It also comes in 22 different colors, so you can stock up and never get bored.

Los Angeles Apparel

Add some retro back into your life with these neon fanny packs from Los Angeles Apparel. Perfect for the beach or any day in the sun, these nylon bags come in over 10 different colors, each with a zipper closure.