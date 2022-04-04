ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

10 best belt bags and fanny packs of 2022 from lululemon, Gucci, more

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yE3Cq_0eytIfTr00
New York Post Composite

Belt bags, fanny packs, waist pack. Whatever you call them, all we know is that they are a must for any and all warm weather adventures.

Belt bags are just that, a pouch that is attached to an adjustable belt, usually with a clip closure that can easily be worn around your waist (above your fanny, so to speak) or draped over your chest, which is the new, trendy way to wear them.

Speaking of trendy, it seems like everyone is rocking the retro belt bags these days. Kylie Jenner reportedly has a collection worth over 50,000, according to a 2019 Page Six article, that we can only imagine has grown since then. Additional stars have been snapped wearing fanny packs including Beyoncé, Kristen Bell and Hailey Bieber to name a few.

If you want to join their ranks and rock a belt bag, now is the perfect time, especially with summer travel coming up and beach days ahead. We rounded up our favorites, from classic and casual fanny packs, those perfect for a fun festival and even some designer options that will elevate any look.

1. lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, $38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjaaF_0eytIfTr00
lululemon

Chances are you’ve seen this belt bag everywhere. The lululemon bag is so popular, that it even has its own dedicated review here, to be sure every Post reader has the chance to get their hands on one. This time around, the belt bag comes in six colors, including fun peach and red shades as well as black and gray.

2. Gucci GG Supreme Belt Bag, $800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gwwhs_0eytIfTr00
FARFETCH

For the designer look, go with Gucci. This belt bag can be found at Farfetch, for $800 on their site. The bag is a collaboration with hype-brand Supreme, making it even more valuable for the street cred it will bring.

3. Coach Belt Bag In Signature Canvas, $175

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wcsb_0eytIfTr00
Coach

This belt bag is a classic, and gives a designer look for an affordable price. The Coach belt bag comes in the signature canvas pattern, with the brown and rust colored fabric and trimmings and the classic “C” logo.

4. Michael Kors Signature Double-Zip Belt Bag, $78

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C88CB_0eytIfTr00
Macy's

Why have just one pocket when you could have two? This Michale Kors zipper belt bag is a great one for travel or for when you want to pack a lot into a little cute bag. It comes in three colors, each with two zipper closures and the “MK” logo printed all over.

5. Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Medium Belt Bag, $178

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvXJy_0eytIfTr00
Kate Spade

There is nothing better than a little black bag to go with your little black dress. Good thing Kate Spade has both. This belt bag is a great one to have on hand, as black matches everything and the dual pocket construction is great for packing all your items safely when on the go.

Note: This bag is on pre-order and will ship by April 8.

6. Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack 1L, $29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YpDQI_0eytIfTr00
Patagonia

This option is perfect for the adventurous type, or those that value style and durability at the same time. The belt bag from Patagonia comes in an array of fun colors that are easy to sport outdoors, each coming with two pockets and an adjustable clip closure to wear around the waist or the chest while on the move.

7. Madewell The (Re)sourced Convertible Belt Bag, $58

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lD6sA_0eytIfTr00
Madewell

For a minty fresh take on a belt bag, check out this one from Madewell. Not only is the color perfect for spring and summer, but the material is better for the Earth, made of polyester recycled from plastic. The bag also has two compartments and comes in a peachy pink shade, too.

8. Fjällräven Kånken Water Resistant Belt Bag, $50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08MMC0_0eytIfTr00
Nordstrom

No need to head to Sweden to get your hands on a Fjällräven fanny pack. This belt bag is sold at Nordstrom and comes in a rainbow of colors, six to be exact. They are $50 each, making them an affordable option for any adventure, especially if it involved water, as these are water-resistant, too.

9. Herschel Seventeen Hip Pack, $32

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LH0WX_0eytIfTr00
Herschel

Be hip and practical with this pack from Herschel. The Hip Pack belt bag is a great way to stay organized, as it comes with two zipper pockets and an adjustable strap. It also comes in 22 different colors, so you can stock up and never get bored.

10. Los Angelas Apparel Nylon Fanny Pack, $20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HmXcf_0eytIfTr00
Los Angeles Apparel

Add some retro back into your life with these neon fanny packs from Los Angeles Apparel. Perfect for the beach or any day in the sun, these nylon bags come in over 10 different colors, each with a zipper closure.

Comments / 0

New York Post
New York Post

21K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Related
WWD

Revolve Adds Activewear, Todd Snyder Launches Swim, Good American Taps Layne

Click here to read the full article. REVOLVE TO EVOLVE: Revolve is releasing its own fashion label with the launch of its first in-house active lifestyle brand. The fashion e-commerce site announced on Thursday the debut of WellBeing + BeingWell, its new activewear brand. The brand is launching with a 40-piece collection of activewear styles described as chic and functional.More from WWDPhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 CampaignAll the Looks From the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Red CarpetPhotos from Time's 2022 Women of the Year Red Carpet Revolve’s WellBeing + BeingWell label is launching with two performance qualities, called LoungeWell and MoveWell. LoungeWell...
APPAREL
People

There Are Hundreds of Casual Spring Dresses Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet That Start at Just $20

After a long winter, the event we've all been waiting for is finally here: The first official day of spring. It's time for a wardrobe refresh complete with flowy, breathable, and stylish dresses that you can wear all season and beyond. Even if you have several dress options in your closet, there's nothing wrong with treating yourself to something new — in fact, we advocate for it.
SHOPPING
People

Shoppers Are 'in Love' with This $30 Maxi Dress with Pockets That Comes in 50 Colors

If you haven't cleaned out your wardrobe lately, now's the time, as the welcoming of spring is often an ideal occasion to do a major closet rehaul. But after you're done saying goodbye to all those old items that just don't feel like you anymore, treat yourself by picking up some new essentials you can wear all season long, like this flowy maxi dress from Amazon that's a perfect fit for the warm weather days ahead. Oh, and did we mention it has pockets?
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kate Spade
In Style

These Tory Burch Dresses Will Be Everywhere This Year, and Katie Holmes and Kate Middleton Already Wore Them

Back in September, I went to one of my favorite fashion shows in recent memory. It was Tory Burch's SS22 show and she shut down all of Mercer street to create an open-air market with booths from a handful of local businesses. You could pick up a croissant from Balthazar, a coffee from Peddler, or a book from McNally Jackson before heading to your seat on the sidewalk. New Yorkers would hang out on their fire escape above in anticipation of the line of models that would momentarily come strutting down the cobblestone street, having accidentally secured a front row seat to one of the biggest NYFW shows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Fila Teams With Barneys for Footwear Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Fila and Barneys New York have had a long history of collaborating on apparel and footwear collections, and on Tuesday, the latest fruits of their relationship will drop. The sports brand and the retailer are partnering on a limited-edition footwear collection featuring six styles for men and women. The Barneys New York x Fila collection features classic silhouettes in muted tones as well as chunky silhouettes in bright colors.More from WWDHoliday Windows 20196 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019Saks Hosts Cocktail for Olivier Rousteing at Le Chalet “Barneys is a brand with rich...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Apparel#Fanny Pack
ETOnline.com

Best Amazon Deals on Sneakers — Sorel, Nike, Adidas and More

With warmer weather almost here, everyone will be spending more time outdoors. Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine this spring or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must—and we're always looking out for good discounts on workout gear from Amazon Deals, including sneakers. From new running shoes to help level up your workout routine with to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

We're Flipping Over Birkenstock's Beachy New Slides — & They're Less Than $40 at Nordstrom

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether or not you feel it already (and we’re definitely not feeling it yet!), summer will be here before we know it. With it comes longer days, water activities, and all the cute summer apparel we’ve been itching to break out after this seemingly endless winter. We’re already shopping to prep for the warmer months, and stocking up on everything from designer shades and sundresses to summer sandals — and on that last...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
In Style

These Sydney Sweeney-Approved Sneakers Are So Comfy, I Walked 7 Miles in Them on First Wear

I finally started season two of Euphoria, and to everyone who begged me to catch up: Congrats, I now feel empty inside, too. Any show that produces this much teenage angst in a grown adult should come with a week of free therapy. Aside from a fascinating (albeit extremely dark) plot line, the only thing keeping me going is, of course, the fashion. Even off-screen, it's a gift to check in on what the members of the cast — who are pretty much all style icons — are wearing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

The Iconic Tory Burch Logo Sandals Come In an Office-Ready Style That’s 47% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Per Olivia Rodrigo and every It Girl of the moment, micro mini skirts and Coach shoulder bags are making major comebacks. Another style that’s on the rise again are Tory Burch’s signature slides. They’re as classic as they get and hold their crown as some of the most versatile shoes you can wear during the spring and summer. The Double T logo never fully left the mainstream, but it has lost some relevance...
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The Collabs: Superga Joins Forces With Emily Ratajkowski, Mr Porter Releases Exclusive Jacquemus Capsule + More

Click here to read the full article. April 6, 2022: Superga has teamed up with Emily Ratajkowski, the brand’s newest ambassador, on its latest capsule collection and campaign. According to the brand, Ratajkowski has had a long affinity for the brand, wearing Superga styles to castings and photoshoots and traveling across the world. For her capsule collection with the brand, Ratajkowski customized a pair of the Superga 2750s, a style that was conceived as the first Italian tennis shoe over 100 years ago by the owner of the brand, and the Alpina style. She tweaked the styles to have the...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy