ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo (NY) Fire Engine and Car Collide, No Serious Injuries

firefighternation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire engine and a passenger car collided on Sunday afternoon...

www.firefighternation.com

Comments / 1

Related
News 8 WROC

Shooting in Buffalo leaves 19-year-old dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot in a home on Bird Avenue in Buffalo early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 3:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. The teenager was shot while inside a home during “some type of party or gathering,” according to Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Accidents
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police searching for missing 17-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Paris Munn. Munn was last seen Thursday on Ivy Street, according to BPD. She’s described as a black female, stands at 5’4″ and has peach hair. She was last seen wearing light blue pants and a dark blue top with white lettering “love” on […]
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

Man chokes woman unconscious, rapes her at Bronx apartment: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, police said. It happened inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A man put a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold from behind […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Engine#Passenger Car#Accident
WIVB

Amherst man facing 15 years on gun, drug charges

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges. After reviewing a video on social media, New York State police stopped Benjamin Jones’ vehicle on Oxford Avenue this past October. They say the video showed Jones in possession of an illegal loaded gun.
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Missing Batavia man found dead in Tonawanda Creek

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a Batavia man who was reported missing Friday was found in Tonawanda Creek during an extensive search. The man’s body was recovered around 12:35 p.m. Monday by search and rescue teams while searching the creek between the S. Lyon Street and River Street bridges, after his jacket was […]
BATAVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 WHAM

Man arrested for setting car on fire at Wegmans in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of arson. Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 an officer reported a car fire on East Avenue adjacent to the Wegmans parking lot. The Rochester Fire Department arrived and found the car engulfed in flames. After investigating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy