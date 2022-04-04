Buffalo (NY) Fire Engine and Car Collide, No Serious Injuries

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police responded to an accident early Friday morning on East Delavan Avenue in Buffalo. The crash happened in the 900 block of East Delavan Ave. just after 4 AM. Two vehicles involved. One of the cars involved crashed into the front of a small church.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot in a home on Bird Avenue in Buffalo early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 3:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. The teenager was shot while inside a home during “some type of party or gathering,” according to Buffalo […]
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say a 14-year-old girl attacked and robbed a 28-year-old woman she was hanging out with early Sunday on the city’s North Side. Officers responded to 766 Butternut St. at 3:14 a.m. after they received a call for a reported robbery with injuries, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Authorities have identified the body that was found in a pile of snow at a Rochester elementary school as a 22-year-old woman who was reported missing in February. The body of Mercedez Christiana Rocha, 22, was found in a snow pile in the parking lot of Gage Elementary School, 1400 40th St. NW, around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Paris Munn. Munn was last seen Thursday on Ivy Street, according to BPD. She’s described as a black female, stands at 5’4″ and has peach hair. She was last seen wearing light blue pants and a dark blue top with white lettering “love” on […]
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda man was sentenced in Erie County Court Monday after scamming customers while posing as a home improvement contractor. Richard Brady, 41, was sentenced to a year and a half to three years in prison on one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree and one count […]
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, police said. It happened inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A man put a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold from behind […]
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges. After reviewing a video on social media, New York State police stopped Benjamin Jones’ vehicle on Oxford Avenue this past October. They say the video showed Jones in possession of an illegal loaded gun.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court on a manslaughter charge from a Dec. 20, 2019 shooting on Floss Avenue. Tony Golden, 22, received a determinate sentence of 25 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision — the maximum sentence. According to the DA’s office, […]
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a Batavia man who was reported missing Friday was found in Tonawanda Creek during an extensive search. The man’s body was recovered around 12:35 p.m. Monday by search and rescue teams while searching the creek between the S. Lyon Street and River Street bridges, after his jacket was […]
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls store clerk turned himself in Friday for his role in a Monday morning shooting at a 7-Eleven, according to city officials. Antonio Porter, Jr., 36, surrendered at Police Headquarters for his involvement in the shooting of a 32-year-old woman at the convenience store on Hyde Park Boulevard. […]
Brookfield, N.Y. -- A man was found dead after his car overturned and was partially submerged in a creek in Madison County early Sunday morning. The crash was reported at 4:42 a.m. at 2519 Beaver Creek Rd. in Brookfield, according to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are being treated following a shooting overnight in Buffalo. The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of East Utica Street. Police say an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were leaving some type of gathering when they were struck. Both were...
In December 2020, Mario Crawford, 26, tried to drive away when police were responding to Olympic and Dorris avenues for a report of shots fired, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to Jamestown Police, three Buffalo men were brought in on weapons charges after an exchange of gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a report of exchanged gunfire between two vehicles in the area of W. 6th Street and Jefferson Street shortly after 2 p.m. The vehicles are said to have […]
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say a 26-year-old man stabbed his father during a dispute Monday morning in the city. Elijuan D. Wilson, whose alias is Elijahjuan, is accused of stabbing his 43-year-old father in the hand with a knife at his dad’s home on Hutchinson Avenue, police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of arson. Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 an officer reported a car fire on East Avenue adjacent to the Wegmans parking lot. The Rochester Fire Department arrived and found the car engulfed in flames. After investigating...
