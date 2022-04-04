Buffalo (NY) Fire Engine and Car Collide, No Serious Injuries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot in a home on Bird Avenue in Buffalo early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 3:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. The teenager was shot while inside a home during “some type of party or gathering,” according to Buffalo […]

BUFFALO, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO