ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Aliyah Boston touts new 'dynasty' after South Carolina snaps UConn's title game streak

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AE1OI_0eytIK8i00

April 4 (UPI) -- South Carolina's Aliyah Boston said the Gamecocks are the newest women's college basketball dynasty, and their 2022 title win holds more weight because it blemished UConn's previous 11-0 record in championship games.

Boston made the comments after the Gamecocks beat the Huskies 64-49 in the 2022 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament finale Sunday at Minneapolis. The tournament's Most Outstanding Player totaled 11 points and 16 rebounds.

"I definitely think we have [established a dynasty] over the past couple of years," Boston told reporters in a postgame news conference. "You've been able to see this program and how it continues to grow.

"I think it's a school kids will want to come to because of the atmosphere we have here and coach [Dawn] Staley is the best."

Staley, hired in 2008, led the Gamecocks to the NCAA tournament in each of the past 10 seasons. The Gamecocks, who won their first title in 2017, went to the Final Four four times during that run.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies earned a spot in the tournament each year since 1989. They last won a title in 2016 for their fourth-consecutive championship. The Huskies also won in 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009 and 2010, before their 2013-16 run.

"A lot of people use that as the standard, but look at South Carolina and how much it has developed," Boston said. "Coming into the game, the conversation was about how coach Auriemma was 11-0 in title games. But coach Staley was 1-0.

"Now here she goes at 2-0."

Staley, who became the first Black coach -- male or female -- to win two Division I basketball titles, said she felt a "great deal of pressure to win" because she is a Black coach and because the Gamecocks were ranked No. 1 since the start of the season.

She also said she doesn't believe the Gamecocks have reached dynasty status if it means matching Auriemma, which she may never do.

"I don't think winning two national championships or back-to-back Final Fours is considered a dynasty in my day and age, but [it does mean that] for Aliya and in the social media age.

"Look at the tradition of UConn and what they were able to do. They are the standard. If it takes 11 national championships to be a dynasty, I'll probably fall short of that because I'm probably not going to be in the game long enough for us to win 11."

Staley also said the Gamecocks (35-2) belong in the conversation as one of the most-dominant teams in college basketball history.

"With the schedule we played and how we lost our two games," Staley said. "We didn't have dominating performances in all of our games, but part of being dominant is being able to win when you aren't playing to the best of your ability."

Staley, a six-time WNBA All-Star and Basketball Hall of Famer, has a 366-105 record over her 14 seasons with the Gamecocks. South Carolinas went 165-160 and made the NCAA tournament just twice in 11 seasons under previous coach Susan Walvius.

South Carolina women become national basketball champs

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Dawn Staley’s National Title Outfit Is Going Viral

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is taking it to UConn in the national title game on Sunday evening. Fans should’ve seen this coming based on Dawn Staley’s pregame outfit. South Carolina’s star head coach is rocking a $4,850 jacket on the sideline of the national title...
SPORTS
News 12

South Carolina's Staley, UConn's Auriemma could meet next year for another title

Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma hugged at midcourt after South Carolina ended UConn's undefeated run in NCAA championship games. It was the first time the coaches had met on women basketball's biggest stage and may not be the last with so many talented players returning for both teams next season, including the last two AP Players of the Year in Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Paige Bueckers of UConn.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aliyah Boston
Person
Geno Auriemma
WSAV News 3

Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawn Staley hoisted the championship trophy high, strutted around the court and stopped for a brief victory dance. She handed over the hardware to South Carolina’s student band, then headed back to midcourt for more merriment. The Gamecocks hit all the right notes this season, and they finished with a masterpiece. Staley’s […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Ncaa Tournament#Dynasty#Ncaa Division
UPI News

College basketball: Kentucky Wildcats' Oscar Tshiebwe wins 2022 Wooden Award

April 5 (UPI) -- Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe captured the 2022 John R. Wooden Award on Tuesday, it was announced. Tshiebwe is the first Kentucky player to win the award -- given annually to the nation's best player -- since Anthony Davis in 2012. The two Wildcats big men are the only Kentucky players to earn the award since its inception in 1977.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
326K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy