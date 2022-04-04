200k Signatures Collected in Recall Gascon Campaign; LA County Assessor Accused of Giving Tax Breaks to Friends; Predator Ed Buck Files Motion to Overturn Jury Verdict; Dodgers' Bauer Sues for Defamation over Sex Crime Allegations and Other Stories: Monday Morning Memo

In its first Jan. 6 jury trial, the Justice Department prevailed on one of the legal theories best designed to eventually snare defeated former president Donald Trump and his top cronies: obstruction of Congress’s electoral vote tabulation. Meanwhile, the the Justice Department announced a new indictment and arrest relying on that same theory. If Trump is going to be indicted, this charge is one of those most likely to be included.

