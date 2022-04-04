200k Signatures Collected in Recall Gascon Campaign; LA County Assessor Accused of Giving Tax Breaks to Friends; Predator Ed Buck Files Motion to Overturn Jury Verdict; Dodgers' Bauer Sues for Defamation over Sex Crime Allegations and Other Stories: Monday Morning Memo
Sergeant can't use qualified immunity to stop lawsuit in Riverside fatal police shooting, court rules. A California judge on Thursday denied an appeal for qualified immunity from a Riverside County Sheriff's Department sergeant who is accused of shooting and killing a man with excessive force. Nearly every key detail of the...www.smobserved.com
