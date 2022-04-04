ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood Labels ‘My Savior’ Her ‘Most Important Album’ She’s Made After 2022 Grammys Win

By Samantha Whidden
 2 days ago
Following her “My Savior” big win at the 2022 Grammys, Carrie Underwood declares the gospel album as the “most important album” she’s made.

“I WON A GRAMMY!!!!!” Carrie Underwood declared in her latest Instagram post. “I love this album (‘My Savior’) so much and I truly believe it is the most important album I have ever made! Thanks to all who supported! I am eternally grateful! Glory to God!”

Carrie Underwood’s “My Savior” was notably nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album at the 2022 Grammys. The album competed with Marry Connick Jr.’s “Alone With My Faith”; Gaither Vocal Band’s “That’s Gospel, Brother”; Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s “Keeping On”; and The Isaacs’ “Songs For the Times.”

Carrie Underwood also shared her excitement about performing her new single “Ghost Story” at the 2022 Grammys. “I got to sing ‘Ghost Story’ for the first time on the Recording Academy stage! What a night!”

Carrie Underwood Reveals that Songs From “My Savior” Were Those She Sang While Growing Up

During an interview with NPR in March 2021, Carrie Underwood opened up about why she selected the songs that makeup her now Grammys winning album “My Savior.”

“These were just songs I grew up singing,” Carrie Underwood explained. “I went to a very small Baptist church in my hometown of Checotah, Oklahoma. We would file in and sit in the pews. They’d say, ‘Open your hymnals to page…’ or whatever. And off we went.”

Carrie Underwood then explained that she can hear the congregation singing as well as certain voices of people she grew up with. When asked if she has continued to sing the songs into her adulthood, Underwood said, “When we started out making our list, it was a very long list of songs to sing. And I knew I had my pillars. I wanted to record ‘How Great Thou Art’ and ‘Softly and Tenderly.’ Because those are songs I’ve been singing over the years in live situations.”

Carrie Underwood also spoke about the single, “Just as I Am” and why it was important to add that track to the album. “Because that was our altar call song. It was always the song that ended church. [I] walked down the aisle to the front during the altar call to declare myself a follower of Christ.”

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood spoke about how singing gospel is definitely different than singing country songs. “I feel like my goals when I’m singing country music, when I’m on stage, I’m singing to the fans. And I’ma also singing myself, you know, because it’s it just feels good to sing. I’m a bird, that’s how God made me. But I’m singing for them.”

